Dundalk report: Amhran Na Bhfiann back on song

Third in last year’s Investec Derby but off the track since last August, Amhran Na Bhfiann made a successful return to action when coasting to a 13 lengths victory in the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Maiden in Dundalk this evening.

As expected, the Aidan O’Brien-trained 1/4 shot outclassed his 13 rivals, prompting rider Seamus Heffernan to report: “He’s a highly-rated, genuine, sound, strong horse. My tactics were simple, that he stays and to let him roll along.