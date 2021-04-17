Weekend horse racing tips: Cadomosto and Broome can sweep to victory

Some decent racing this afternoon at The Curragh and Aidan O’Brien holds many of the aces, most notably with Cadomosto in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race and with Broome in the Group 3 Holden Plant Rentals Alleged Stakes.

Cadomosto missed a couple of engagements before his debut in Dundalk, and it was worth waiting for as he produced an authoritative display.

He carries a penalty today but looks well above average and can beat the only other winner in the race, Missing Matron. The quicker ground is an unknown for the latter, who caused an upset when winning the opening race of the turf season impressively.

Broome hasn’t had much racing in the last couple of years but the colt, who was beaten just half a length into fourth place in the 2019 Epsom Derby, looked on the way back to his best when running away with a listed race on his recent return to action. Today’s race provides a great opportunity to make another step in the right direction, and he should prove too good for his rivals.

Joseph O’Brien has three interesting rivals, with just five pounds between the trio, and Thundering Nights might just prove the best of them on this occasion.

On a day which could be dominated by the O’Brien clan, Donnacha can take the opening race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden, with Shinkansen. He finished three places behind one of today’s rivals, Castle Star, when fifth behind It’ll Do My Day on debut, but there was much to be taken from his effort.

As has been the case with many of the runners from the stable, he looked in need of the run and can be expected to prove considerably better today. He is just preferred to Gaire Os Ard, runner-up to Tenebrism on debut. She is the only filly in today’s race but is good enough to play a leading role.

The TRI Equestrian Superstore & Café Irish EBF Maiden looks fiercely competitive but Elanora showed more than enough in her juvenile season to suggest she could win a maiden. Mulgrave, Saaty, Notoriously Risky and 1.8m guineas yearling Blue Planet can vie for the places.

Tomorrow in Tramore, Bapaume has been found a brilliant opportunity to make a winning return to chasing. One of eight runners declared for the Tramore Racecourse Directors Chase, Willie Mullins’ eight-year-old has returned to winning ways over hurdles and clearly comes here in good heart. With a good round of jumping, he will take beating. The ground will likely be plenty lively enough for Spyglass Hill, though that one must be respected.

If out of luck in that race, Rachael Blackmore should get off the mark in the Green Acre Marketing Handicap Chase aboard Game Of War. He ran a fine race in defeat behind Midnight Maestro on his latest outing and that form reads well in the context of today’s race. Castlegrange was a little below form last time but is respected based on his Thurles victory nine days earlier. Blackmore also has leading claims aboard Western Boy in the Lismore Handicap Chase.

At Dundalk, Mrs Bouquet can take the opening race, the Hollywoodbets Horse Racing and Sports Betting Handicap. Last time out, Jack Davison’s filly was behind one of her rivals here, Big Gossey, but the pace of the race suited those ridden prominently and she could never quite get on terms. As that was also her first run for three and a half months, she can be expected to be better for it, and can take this at her old rival’s expense.

CURRAGH (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

1:30 Shinkansen (nb)

2:00 Cadomosto (nap)

2:35 Fiscal Rules

3:10 Broome

3:45 Wordsworth

4:15 Fame And Acclaim

4:50 Elanora

5:25 Hija De La Luna

Next best

1:30 Gaire Os Ard

2:00 Missing Matron

2:35 Know It All

3:10 Thundering Nights

3:45 Theory Of Music

4:15 Dance Jupiter

4:50 Saatty

5:25 The Peckhampouncer

TRAMORE (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

1:30 Sheer Liss

2:03 En Beton

2:38 Justbecool

3:13 Bapaume (nap)

3:48 Game Of War

4:20 Western Boy

4:55 Memorable Daise

Next best

1:30 Erins Benefit

2:03 Rocky’s Howya

2:38 Priory Park

3:13 Spyglass Hill

3:48 Castlegrange

4:20 Espion Du Chenet

4:55 Mind Your Money

DUNDALK (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

1:10 Mrs Bouquet (nb)

1:45 Getaway Queen

2:20 Muraahin

2:55 Blue Shadow

3:30 Vazzy

4:05 Leadership Race

4:40 Slade Runner

5:15 Roses Blue

Next best

1:10 Big Gossey

1:45 Dazzling Darren

2:20 Astadash

2:55 Kinch

3:30 Ablah

4:05 Alhaazm

4:40 No Speed Limit

5:15 Iva Batt