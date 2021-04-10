“I can’t believe I am Rachael Blackmore.”

Minella Times ridden by Rachael Blackmore clears the water during Grand National Day

Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 18:34
Colm O’Connor

For Rachael Blackmore the aftermath of the Grand National was something akin to an outer body experience.

The cameras flashed, the choppers whirred as everyone wanted a piece of the first female winner of the Aintree’s - and the world’s - greatest steeplechase.

So what must it be like to be that history maker, the mould breaker, the epicentre of change?

Her response to the post race question on ITV was the very definition of her class - and humility.

“I can’t believe I am Rachael Blackmore,” she smiled.

“I still feel like a little kid and I can’t believe that I am me.

“I hope that it (my performances) helps anyone that ever wants to be a jockey.

“I never thought that this would be possible for me.

“I didn’t dream of making a career as a jockey as I never thought it could happen.

“But it did.

"I don't feel male or female right now - I don't even feel human. This is just unbelievable."

“Just keep your dreams big - that is all the inspiration I have for you.

And with that she was gone, not to enjoy the celebrations and the champagne but to ride in the last race of the day at the famous Liverpool track. 

Randox Health Grand National Festival 2021 - Grand National Day - Aintree Racecourse

Rachael Blackmore: Modest and magnificent 

