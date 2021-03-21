Layfayette delivers for Noel Meade and Chris Hayes to take Irish Lincoln

Just days on from saddling Jeff Kidder to win the Boodles Handicap at the Cheltenham Festival, Noel Meade sent Layfayette out to take the feature race, the Paddy Power Irish Lincoln, on the opening day of the new turf season, at the Curragh.

Chris Hayes’ mount quickly settled in behind the pace and moved sweetly to the straight. When asked for maximum pressure, the four-year-old, sporting cheekpieces for the first time, gave generously and held the late run of Maker Of Kings a shade cosily.

Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore got the season off to a good start, winning with two of their three runners at the meeting.

Joan Of Arc set the ball rolling by taking the Big Picture Communications Fillies’ & Mares’ Maiden. Out of a sister to Giant’s Causeway who has produced numerous Group 1 winners, not least Classic winners Gleneagles and Marvellous, she wasn’t entirely suited by the testing conditions but came through quite comfortably. She holds Classic entries but will need more experience to earn her place at that level.

O’Brien and Moore doubled up with Horoscope in the Royal Lytham At Irish Emerald Stud Maiden. A 300,000 guineas yearling, he looked in trouble momentarily when coming under pressure two out but picked up really nicely to win comfortably. Four-year-old Meishar, making a belated debut, ran a huge race in second place.

The Paddy Power Madrid Handicap was the second most valuable race on the card and Amazed By Grace caused a huge upset when winning for Johnny Murtagh and Danny Sheehy.

The 33-1 chance veered across the track late on but, after a stewards’ enquiry, held the race. True Artist ran the winner to a head, with the winner’s stablemate, Fourhometwo, in third.

Even if the depth of quality is difficult to ascertain, there was a huge amount to like about the performance of Missing Matron, who became the first winner of the 2021 turf season when running away with the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden for Jim Bolger and Rory Clearly.

A half-sister to a listed winner for Bolger, the daughter of Vocalised looks to have a bright future.

Starting Monday took an age to get to the start for the WhatOddsPaddy? Handicap but was in a much greater rush to get home. Ridden by Billy Lee for his sister, Gillian Scott, the four-year-old stuck to his task gamely to add to his win at Galway in October.

Arthur Moore has had three runners in the last fortnight, and all three have won. The latest was Fag An Bealach, who gave young rider Darragh O’Keeffe, 21, a nice birthday present by winning the Randox Ulster National at Downpatrick.

The winner moved up going well after three out and O’Keeffe let his mount pop the second-last before applying pressure. From there, the seven-year-old mare stretched clear to win with plenty to spare. It was only her seventh outing over fences, and her third win.

She is also three from three at the northern tracks, having won a bumper on debut, at Down Royal, and a beginners’ chase here in October.