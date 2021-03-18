Cheltenham Festival tips: Al Boum Photo poised to complete Gold Cup treble

Al Boum Photo is on the verge of joining the greats of National Hunt racing who have won the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup on three consecutive occasions, and Willie Mullins’ runner can complete the memorable hat-trick today.

For many reasons he has failed to capture the imagination of racing fans, but he was particularly good when winning in 2019, and overcame adversity to successfully defend his crown 12 months ago. That sort of class and versatility is the mark of a top-class horse and while he doesn’t have a huge amount in hand of his rivals, he knows how to win here, and the likely end-to-end gallop will help bring out the best in him.

Santini has little to find with the champ on last year’s form, but he has been a long way below his best in recent runs. A visor first time will have to sharpen him up considerably, though I wouldn’t like to rule that out entirely. A Plus Tard is the potential improver, though this will be a good test of his jumping. If he passes that particular test, the former Festival winner will play a leading role.

His trainer, Henry De Bromhead, has strong claims in the County Hurdle with the lightly raced Champagne Gold. He counts a Wexford maiden hurdle as his only success to date but stepped up nicely on his previous form when finishing runner-up in a competitive race at Leoparsdtown on his handicap debut. Out of a half-sister to Azertyuiop, he will come into his own when he goes chasing but has already come a long way in a short space of time and can play a leading role here.

Elimay is a diminutive mare but has thus far impressed with her jumping, and she can take the inaugural running of the Grade 2 Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase.

Willie Mullins’ grey loves to attack her fences and, on her most recent outing, over two miles, she readily accounted for one of today’s rivals, Shattered Love. There was a concern the two-mile trip might be sharp enough for her, but she showed pace to match her proven stamina. The runner-up also found the trip on the short side, but the winner hit the line very strongly and is a little better off at the weights.

These fences provide quite a stiff test, but she has plenty of spring and they won’t be going hell for leather in this race. If she can avoid serious error, she will take some beating.

Shattered Love, though no match for the selection at Naas, is a course and distance winner, having won the Grade 1 JLT Novices’ Chase here in 2018. She is respected, while Magic Of Light also makes some appeal. The former Aintree National runner-up likes to be ridden forward and can go close.

Zanahiyr can take the Triumph Hurdle, though there is not much to separate him and Quilixios. He has been tremendously impressive in all outings to date over hurdles, and conditions will suit today. Quilixios is also a tremendous prospect. He left Tuesday’s Boodles Handicap runner-up Saint Sam standing when they clashed at Leopardstown and there is plenty more to come from him. He will put it up to his former stablemate.

It is probably folly to oppose Irish-trained horses given the week’s utter dominance, but Paul Nicholls’ Barbados Buck’s has strong claims in the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle. He is just the type to excel in a race which is extremely demanding for inexperienced horses and he can chalk one up on the board for the home team.

Stattler must settle better than he did last time if he is to get home over this longer trip, but Fakiera is bound to appreciate the trip and can reverse latest form with that rival.

Tommy Lyons

1:20 Zanahiyr

1:55 Champagne Gold (nb)

2:30 Barbados Buck’s

3:05 Al Boum Photo

3:40 Billaway

4:15 Elimay (nap)

4:50 Folcano

Next best

1:20 Quilixios

1:55 Third Time Lucki

2:30 Fakiera

3:05 Santini

3:40 It Came To Pass

4:15 Shattered Love

4:50 Floueur