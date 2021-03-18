Why the lack of love for Cheltenham Gold Cup great Al Boum Photo?

Most times, the prospect of a horse winning a third successive Gold Cup would dominate the build-up to the Cheltenham Festival.

That was certainly the case back in 2004 when Best Mate was bidding to become the first horse since Arkle in 1966 (apparently, he was pretty decent), to complete the golden hat-trick.

Best Mate duly delivered, getting out of a pocket on the turn for home before repelling Sir Rembrandt and Harbour Pilot up the famous hill.

Now, 17 years on, Al Boum Photo has a favourite’s chance of becoming only the fifth horse in history to complete this remarkable hat-trick. It’s a big deal, but, even before the Gordon Elliott controversy erupted, the build-up to Al Boum Photo’s date with destiny next Friday was curiously low-key. That’s somewhat surprising given the horse’s backstory and the trainer’s long quest to scratch the Gold Cup itch.

Having finished second in the race no less than six times, Willie Mullins has since admitted he had concluded he was destined to never emulate his father Paddy, trainer of the legendary Dawn Run, by winning the Gold Cup.

This was one prize, he feared, that would remain forever out of reach.

Halfway through the 2019 Gold Cup, such pessimism seemed well placed. By that point, three of the four Closutton contenders — Kemboy, Bellshill, and Invitation Only — were out of the race. It was Al Boum Photo, a relatively unconsidered 12-1 shot, or bust. History records that Al Boum Photo delivered, powering up the hill to win a fast-run Gold Cup in stylish fashion.

Last year was a very different type of Gold Cup but Al Boum Photo proved his tactical adaptability, repelling Santini and Lostintranslation in a slowly run contest to successfully defend his crown.

He’s clearly a huge talent but while there was widespread delight in Mullins finally ending his Gold Cup hoodoo, the horse himself has received respect rather than love for his considerable exploits. His is a story that hasn’t captured the public imagination. That begs the question — why?

One obvious reason is he’s so rarely sighted on a racecourse. Having spent years trying to find the winning Gold Cup formula, Mullins eventually stumbled on it more by accident than design when an unusually dry winter in the 2018/19 jumps season meant that Al Boum Photo arrived at Cheltenham having run just once — at Tramore on New Year’s Day — before the blue riband.

A creature of habit, Mullins was always unlikely to alter a route that had taken him to where he had wanted to get to. As a consequence of that stance and the pandemic ensuring the cancellation of Punchestown last season, Al Boum Photo has only run four times since that 2019 success. Desert Orchid he isn’t.

Nor is he Best Mate, though it’s easy to see why many make the comparison given how rarely either horse was sent into battle. Henrietta Knight was accused of wrapping her pride and joy in cotton wool, but in reality Best Mate was campaigned far more adventurously prior to running in the Gold Cup than Al Boum Photo has been.

Best Mate’s first Gold Cup in 2002 was won on the back of finishing second to the Mullins-trained Florida Pearl in the King George the previous Christmas. He made no mistake on his return to Kempton in December 2002 before going on to strike gold for a second time at Cheltenham the following March.

He made the journey to Leopardstown the following Christmas where he won what was then known as the Ericsson Chase before completing his Gold Cup hat-trick three months later. He wouldn’t get to run in another Gold Cup but he did return to Leopardstown in December 2004 where he was no match for home favourite Beef Or Salmon.

Having Best Mate right for Cheltenham in March was clearly the main priority for Knight and her partner Terry Biddlecombe but the public did get to see the horse in Grade One company every Christmas.

And with all due respect to Tramore, seeing Best Mate properly tested in Kempton or Leopardstown was a good deal more exciting and informative than watching Al Boum Photo ring in a new year with a lap of honour at the Waterford venue.

Even within Closutton, there seems to be mild bewilderment that Al Boum Photo was the horse that finally took them out of Gold Cup purgatory.

Speaking on a National Hunt season preview press call in October, Patrick Mullins, assistant trainer to father Willie, admitted just that.

“This fellow doesn’t stand out from the crowd,” Mullins Jr conceded.

He’s not overly big or flashy, he’s quite plain and not a fantastic jumper, but in March in Cheltenham he doesn’t miss.”

It’s hardly a ringing endorsement and it’s hard to escape the sense the Mullins camp feel they have had — and currently have — far more naturally talented horses in their care.

After all, Al Boum Photo looked anything but the second coming when taking a tired fall at the second-last obstacle when booked for third in the 2018 RSA Novices’ Chase.

While many were of the view they had seen a future Gold Cup winner in that race, most believed it would be the imperious Presenting Percy rather than the seemingly one-paced Al Boum Photo.

Despite what has transpired since, the memory of that race seems to have lingered in the public memory bank.

And then there’s the fact that Al Boum Photo’s second Gold Cup was won against the backdrop of an escalating global pandemic. Many have argued — most with the benefit of hindsight — that Cheltenham 2020 should never have happened and the post-Festival fallout meant the horse didn’t get the credit he deserved for retaining his crown.

Will he get it if he completes the hat-trick? The absence of fans will deny him a raucous post-race reception but if he can repel fresh threats A Plus Tard and Champ to complete the treble, it will be hard for anyone to argue that he doesn’t deserve to be remembered as a Gold Cup great.

Al Boum Photo may never be truly loved but his exploits will have to be respected.

One suspects Willie Mullins, jockey Paul Townend, and owners Joe and Marie Donnelly will happily take that if Al Boum Photo provides another picture-perfect moment.

Multiple Gold Cup winners

5: Golden Miller (1932, 1933, 1934, 1935, 1936).

3: Cottage Rake (1948, 1949, 1950).

3: Arkle (1964, 1965, 1966).

3: Best Mate (2002, 2003, 2004).

2: Easter Hero (1929, 1930).

2: L’Escargot (1970, 1971).

2: Kauto Star (2007, 2009).

2: Al Boum Photo (2019, 2020).