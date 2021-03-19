Cheltenham Festival racecards and tips: Here's all you need to know for day four

Here are all the colours and form guides, plus our best bets, to get you through day four of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival.
Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 07:00

Rachael Blackmore has been the story of the Cheltenham Festival for 2021 on a week where the Irish have dominated their British counterparts.

With five winners Blackmore has been the most successful jockey so far this week with Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead the top trainers in the first three days.

Virgin Media One's TV coverage continues this lunchtime and ahead of the final day's action, here are today's top tips and racecards to help you follow the action from the comfort of your own living room.

Irish Examiner tipsters

Ruby Walsh

NAP: Zanahiyr 1:20

Each-way: Galopin Des Champs 4:50

Tommy Lyons

1:20 Zanahiyr

1:55 Champagne Gold (nb)

2:30 Barbados Buck’s

3:05 Al Boum Photo

3:40 Billaway

4:15 Elimay (nap)

4:50 Folcano

Next best

1:20 Quilixios

1:55 Third Time Lucki

2:30 Fakiera

3:05 Santini

3:40 It Came To Pass

4:15 Shattered Love

4:50 Floueur

Darren Norris

1.20: Zanahiyr (NB)

1.55: Eclair De Beaufeu

2.30: Alaphilippe

3.05: A Plus Tard

3.40: It Came To Pass

4.15: Elimay (Nap)

4.50: Fire Attack (EW)

1.20: JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m

1.55: McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 

 

2.30: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 

3.05: WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) 3m 2f 

3.40: St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase 3m 2f 

4.15: Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase 2m 4f

4.50: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-145) 2m 4f

