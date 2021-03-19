Cheltenham Festival racecards and tips: Here's all you need to know for day four

Rachael Blackmore has been the story of the Cheltenham Festival for 2021 on a week where the Irish have dominated their British counterparts.
With five winners Blackmore has been the most successful jockey so far this week with Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead the top trainers in the first three days.
With no spectators at the course, you can get up close to the action on irishexaminer.com throughout the week.
Virgin Media One's TV coverage continues this lunchtime and ahead of the final day's action, here are today's top tips and racecards to help you follow the action from the comfort of your own living room.
Zanahiyr 1:20
Galopin Des Champs 4:50
1:20 Zanahiyr
1:55 Champagne Gold (nb)
2:30 Barbados Buck’s
3:05 Al Boum Photo
3:40 Billaway
4:15 Elimay (nap)
4:50 Folcano
1:20 Quilixios
1:55 Third Time Lucki
2:30 Fakiera
3:05 Santini
3:40 It Came To Pass
4:15 Shattered Love
4:50 Floueur
1.20: Zanahiyr (NB)
1.55: Eclair De Beaufeu
2.30: Alaphilippe
3.05: A Plus Tard
3.40: It Came To Pass
4.15: Elimay (Nap)
4.50: Fire Attack (EW)