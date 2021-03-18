Enda McEvoy's Cheltenham diary: It’s suddenly all going swimmingly thanks to Chekhov’s Jockey

I had a fiver at 12/1 on Rachael Blackmore to be the leading jockey of the meeting. So far so good. Let’s just hope me mentioning this doesn’t jinx her, hey?
Telmesomethinggirl and Rachael Blackmore win for owner Kenny Alexandar and trainer Henry de Bromhead. Picture: Healy Racing

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 19:37
Enda McEvoy

Day three

Before we go any further, and on foot of the Chekhov’s Gun reference the other day, a confession.

Well, it’s not really a confession, more something I simply forgot to mention on Wednesday – and one cannot do a column like this without full disclosure. All of which is a roundabout way of announcing that just before the big throw-in on Tuesday I had a fiver at 12/1 on Rachael Blackmore to be the leading jockey of the meeting. So far so good. Top of the leaderboard with three wins (despite three tumbles on Wednesday) come start of play on Thursday. Let’s just hope me mentioning this doesn’t jinx her, hey?

It doesn’t. Oh my, how it doesn’t.

I’m on Fakir D’oudairies each-way rather than Allaho in the Ryanair. No harm done because my lad runs on to recoup the place money. But Allaho and Rachael – whoa! What a display. It’s the steeplechase equivalent of running a 1,500m race in 400m time. Loyalty compels me to have a small bet in the opener on Chatham Street Lad, who did me a glorious 16/1 favour at Cheltenham back in December, even though this field is classier and the ground drier. In any case if he finishes second, third or fourth I’ll get my place money back. He finishes fourth. No harm done again.

The Pertemps? Heaven only knows. I adopt a watching brief. The Stayers Hurdle? I do not adopt a watching brief because one of the tipsters I follow has made a good case for Flooring Porter. A fiver each way at 12/1 it’ll be.

I am disheartened when I hear a couple of the TV pundits describe him as “a nutter”. I am further disheartened when he jumps off in front and sets a brisk pace. He’s hardly going to lead all the way, is he?

Hmm hang on. Flooring Porter isn’t running with the choke out. Danny Mullins’s body language is saying all the right things. The pair lead over the last and take off. Excellent. After so many placed horses since 1.20pm on Tuesday it’s a relief to be on the board at last.

Someone in my WhatsApp betting group mentions Magic Daze, trained by Henry De Bromhead, in the 4.15. I have a couple of bob each-way at 20/1. Turns out I’m on the wrong De Bromhead inmate because Telmesomethinggirl – one ‘l’ for the ‘Tell’ part of it, given the 18-character maximum when it comes to naming a horse (and yes, I am sufficiently sad an individual to have counted the letters) – storms home under, almost inevitably, Ms Blackmore.

Do I complain? Not in the least. Rachael is now on five winners. Chekhov’s Jockey, as it were. Even better, Magic Daze finishes second so I collect again on the place money.

Last race of the day. Can’t not back Rachael in the circumstances, ergo a fiver each way on Plan Of Attack. But… seems there’s been a plunge on Mount Ida (Foster/Elliott). Nod, wink, blind man. A tenner on the nose at 4/1, then.

In keeping with the Blackmore pattern of either winning or falling, Plan Of Attack takes a tumble when looking poised to strike. I needn’t fret; Mount Ida comes from last early on to win pulling away. The market was right. A highly satisfactory end to a good day. And hopefully Chekhov’s Jockey will stay firing tomorrow.

Kitty after day three: €122.




