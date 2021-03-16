Enda McEvoy's: Dear God, where’s the bloody winning post?

Day 1

Questions, questions.

Precisely how airless will the atmosphere of a closed-doors Cheltenham festival be?

Given that the bookies are shut (no torn-up ticket stubs of a hundred thousand mugs this week), how will elderly and/or non tech-savvy punters go about their dissolute habits?

Will my nags be slower than Astra Zeneca?

And never mind the field set to tackle the three miles five of the 4.50, the last race on the day’s card: in view of the fact that ITV are screening no fewer than six live races, how am I going to get the trip?

Questions, questions.

Right, you know the arrangement. A tank of €50 per day, any winnings come Friday evening to be donated to an off-licence – sorry, I mean charity – of my choice.

As Willie Mullins is bound to have a decent (at the very least) week, a tenner double on Appreciate It and Concertista makes sense and will pay just over 3/1. Counter-intuitively I have a fiver each way at 5/1 on Ballyadam in the opener, Appreciate It being too short for value. I briefly contemplate a four-timer with the hotpots – Appreciate It, Shishkin, Honeysuckle and Concertista - before concluding that, racing being racing, something is bound to go wrong along the way. Two words: Annie Power.

And they’re off! The bad news is that Ballyadam makes a mess of the second-last in the Supreme Novices and that’s that. The good news is that actually that’s not quite that; he recovers and runs on to finish second. Half the straight behind Appreciate It, yes, but a place is a place.

Hmm. Willie’s in form. On the basis that Sharjah is a consistent sort and likely to finish in the frame I have a tenner on him each way in the Champion Hurdle. Also, and just to set the scene for the climax of the Mares Hurdle in a few paragraphs’ time (literary types will recognise this as a kind of horsefleshy example of Chekhov’s Gun), the ease of Appreciate It’s victory emboldens me to lump 20 quid on Concertista at evens. Hey, big spender!

(What was that I was babbling a minute ago about getting value for money? Ahem. Please knock out that sentence, Mr Sub-Editor...)

Shishkin wins like a white-hot favourite should. Honeysuckle wins like a merely red-hot favourite should. It is a great day for Waterford, for Rachael Blackmore, for Mná na hEireann and, given the events of the past couple of weeks, for the sport itself. Four races in and already Cheltenham 2021 has its good-news, front-page story.

Time for the Mares Hurdle. Ruby Walsh declares that Roksana “has the form – with Concertista it’s potential”. Ulp. With my single and double riding, Concertista better have more than just potential.

Jumping the last it appears as though she has. Roksana has been seen off and Concertista is making the best of her way home. Then something appears on her left, not apparently gaining ground but within hailing distance nonetheless.

Up the run-in Concertista isn’t stopping but um, where’s the winning post?

Still up the run-in and Black Tears – for such is the name of the intruder – is getting closer. I repeat, where’s the winning post?

C’mon, Concertista! Hurry up, winning post! Dear God, where’s the bloody winning post???!!!

It arrives alright but it arrives two seconds too late. Too late for Concertista, too late for my single, too late for my double. Ugh.

If there’s any consolation it’s that I didn’t do the hotpot four-timer; something did indeed go wrong along the way. Except that’s no consolation. The pain of a photo-finish defeat trumps philosophy any day.

Ugh again.

Kitty after Day One: €25.