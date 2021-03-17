'He’s a freak': Brilliant Bob Olinger storms to Ballymore Novices' Hurdle glory

Billed as a battle, the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle instead turned into a procession as the brilliant Bob Olinger powered up the hill to beat Gaillard du Mesnil by seven and a half lengths for the Champion Hurdle winning combination of Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore.

While the winning trainer and jockey were quick to pay tribute to the winner, returned the 6-4 favourite, perhaps the most telling tribute came from Harry Cobden, the man on board the third horse home, long-time leader Bravemansgame.

“I just couldn’t believe that Bob Olinger was swinging when we were turning in," he said. "We went a nice even gallop and he’s a freak. I thought my horse has run his race and he (Bob Olinger) is just something else.”

Blackmore, later successful on Sir Gerhard in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper was similarly effusive in her praise of the six-year-old.

"That was fantastic. I'm so delighted for (owner) Brian Acheson and his family. They put a lot of into the game and to get a win like that today is phenomenal - they've got a very special horse on their hands.

"I didn't get as smooth a run as I thought I would in such a small field. He was a little bit keen passing the stands the first time, but the manner in which he's done it, he's a massive future ahead of him.

"He stays and has a helluva a lot of speed as well.

A lot of people have thought an awful lot of this horse, so it's great he could go and do that today and really show what he's made of.

De Bromhead added: "I'm delighted with him. Rachael was brilliant on him again and he couldn't have done it any better.

"He's a horse we've always liked. He's done very little wrong and he's very exciting.

"I started the season aiming at the Supreme, but everyone persuaded me, quite rightly, to step up in trip.

"We were very hopeful coming here, but it was obviously a very good race and you never know on the day."

On future plans, the Waterford handler added: "We'll get through his novice season and see.

"He's built like a chaser and jumps like one, so we'd normally look at going that way, but we'll speak to Brian Acheson and Robcour and see what everyone would like to do. We'll enjoy today."

De Bromhead also reported Honeysuckle in good shape following her brilliant performance.

He said: "She was great and was really good this morning. We're delighted with her — she's full of herself.

"I'd imagine we'll probably look towards Punchestown, but we haven't decided yet."