'The most nerve-wracking race I’ve ever watched' but Monkfish finds a way to win

They tried to serve it up to him, but Monkfish and Paul Townend had all the answers in the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novice Chase. The performance was solid and unspectacular, but just as he had done in the 2020 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at this meeting, he found a way to win.

This was not the display of a cast-iron future Gold Cup winner, but neither did it diminish his reputation. A couple of novicey mistakes – through lack of concentration trainer and rider would both later offer – did little to aid his cause, and neither did the loose-running Eklat De Rire, who had earlier decanted Rachael Blackmore.

The Big Breakaway did his best to soften up the prohibitively priced favourite, challenging him from an early stage and ensuring no easy lead.

They were racing from a long way out and, while The Big Breakaway backtracked from the turn for home, Townend remained confident aboard Willie Mulllins’ long odds-on favourite.

Perhaps distracted by the loose horse, there was time for one last, juddering mistake, which he made at the final obstacle. Fiddlerontheroof was within hailing distance but Townend quickly got the leader back on an even keel and soon had matters under full control.

“It was the most nerve-wracking race I’ve ever watched,” admitted the winning trainer. “(Odds of) 1-4 in a three-mile chase around Cheltenham is not great for the ticker, especially the way he jumped the last.

“I’ll have to thank James McCarthy, heart surgeon in the Blackrock Clinic, for the good job he did on this (my heart). When he made a mistake at the last, or whatever he did I don’t know, it was even harder to watch on the replay.

“Chatting to Paul, he said he was idling on the first circuit as he was watching the Jeep with the camera and the men at the hurdles and the fences, anything bar concentrate on his jumping. He was just idling and not concentrating.

“When he started racing beside Colin Tizzard’s horse (The Big Breakaway) things were better then. At least the loose horse stayed straight but it was very nerve-wracking for me. He quickened away though without a horse going with him.

“Once I got over my fright at the last, I was impressed how he pulled away going to the winning post. The first time he ran for me he was a slow staying three-mile hurdler, so I’m amazed at the amount of improvement he has made.

“He was just learning and was very green coming from the point-to-point field. He is learning all the time. The performance he put in here last year was fantastic and he has come back and boosted it. I imagine that will be his aim (Gold Cup).”

Townend felt he and his partner “weren’t on the same wavelength” early on but was happy just to get the job done.

“It wasn’t foot-perfect today, but he’s got the job done and the further I got up the hill, the better,” said Townend. “The further we got in the race, even, the better he was going.

“Early on in the race we just weren’t on the same wavelength I suppose. There’s a lot of pressure riding these fancied horses - don’t get me wrong, I know how lucky I am to be riding them - but you have to perform on them as well.”

The winner is as short as 9-2, from 7-1, for the 2022 Gold Cup, just ahead of fellow unbeaten chaser Envoi Allen.