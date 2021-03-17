Cheltenham Festival: No reason to take on Monkfish in Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

Monkfish is a very warm order to extend his winning sequence over fences in the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, the second day of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, and there seems no reason to take him on.

He has always looked a potentially special chaser in the making, has done nothing this season to dispel that notion, and anything other than a victory will be somewhat disappointing. At the price, though, he is one many punters will be happy to leave alone.

The Big Breakaway can chase him home. His best run to date over fences was at this track and the return to the venue can result in an improved display. He is not one to take lightly, for all that he has two 2s in front of his name.

The nap goes to Zanza, who can take the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual for Philip Hobbs and Richard Johnson.

On chasing debut, he was no match for Allmankind in a Warwick novice chase before winning a handicap off a mark of 138 on his next start. He then went to Cheltenham’s December meeting and contested that competitive handicap won by one of his rivals, Sky Pirate, with another of the runners, Ibleo, in second place.

The way he moved forward to be in a challenging position at the third-last really caught the eye, but he crumpled on landing at the back of the fence and exited the race. He is 18lbs better off with Sky Pirate and 17lbs better off with Ibleo, and while it is impossible to say how that race might have panned out, it is difficult to come to any conclusion other than that he is potentially thrown in off his current mark. At around 7-1, he is worth siding with in a hot race.

Joseph O’Brien has three runners – Embittered, Entoucas and last year’s third, Us And Them – and all three have claims. The first two have been running in good company this season and will find this more manageable, while the third finished in the frame in this race last year and a repeat would be no surprise, especially off a 1lb lower mark.

Chacun Pour Soi can prove the doubters wrong by winning the Grade 1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. Forced to pull out of this race on the morning of last year’s renewal, he has since run three times and won readily on all three occasions.

It is possible to pick holes in the bare form, but the style of the performances suggest he will have little to fear in this race. It doesn’t look a particularly strong renewal, even though last year’s winner, Politologue, is in the line-up, and this Cheltenham debutant can give Willie Mullins a first win in the race.

The Grade 1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle can go to Bob Olinger. Representing the Champion Hurdle-winning team of Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore, he was beaten on his hurdling debut, by Ferny Hollow, but has since won twice.

Last time out, he was far too good for Blue Lord, who would almost certainly have finished runner-up in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle but for falling at the last. Bob Olinger travels well, jumps well, stays, and can give connections further reason for cheer this week.

Gaillard Du Mesnil, trained by Willie Mullins, has improved markedly this season and worthy of respect, but Bravemansgame has also taken big steps forward this season, has a great attitude, and can give the selection most to think about.

Birchdale was lacking in experience and a recent run when a fine eighth behind stablemate Dame De Compagnie in last season’s Coral Cup but he can give his trainer Nicky Henderson a third consecutive win in the race by taking Wedneday’s renewal.

The seven-year-old ran over fences twice this season and it didn’t work out for him, but he had a pleasing final prep for this race by finishing a good third behind Young Lieutenant in a bumper at Kempton. He remains unexposed and has claims in a tough race.

Wednesday's Cheltenham tips

Tommy Lyons

1:20 Bob Olinger (NB)

1:55 Monkfish

2:30 Birchdale

3:05 Chacun Pour Soi

3:40 Easysland

4:15 Zanza (Nap)

4:50 Sir Gerhard

Next best

1:20 Bravemansgame

1:55 The Big Breakaway

2:30 Guard Your Dreams

3:05 Politologue

3:40 Some Neck

4:15 Entoucas

4:50 Kilcruit