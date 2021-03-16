Rachael Blackmore on historic win: 'It’s just so far removed from anything I ever thought could be possible'

Given how composed she looks on a horse, there was something endearing about watching Rachael Blackmore struggle to find the right words to sum up her feelings after her historic victory on Honeysuckle in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Some words flowed freely. "Incredible" was one word used repeatedly by Blackmore in the aftermath of a momentous sporting moment as the modest 31-year-old became the first woman to win a Champion Hurdle.

She spoke of her disbelief about what had just unfolded in a largely deserted arena as the unbeaten 11-10 favourite Honeysuckle powered up the hill to become only the sixth mare in history to win the iconic race.

And while she was — as she has always been — uneasy about her gender being the focus of attention, there was no escaping questions on the subject in a post-race press conference held via Zoom.

Nor was it a surprise that she quickly rediscovered her equilibrium when those questions inevitably came.

“There’s no deal about female jockeys anymore, I don’t think," she said assertively. "If you want to be a jockey, you can be a jockey — drive on, you know.

"To young people out there, male or female, if you want to go and do something, do it, because for me standing here right now, it shows that literally, anything can happen."

However, she did add that she hoped her achievement would inspire others to follow their dreams, regardless of how outlandish they might seem.

“To me, this was never even a dream. It was so far from what I ever thought could happen in my life — to be in Cheltenham, riding a winner of a Champion Hurdle," she said.

It’s just so far removed from anything I ever thought could be possible, so maybe there’s a lesson in that for everyone out there.

Recalling how a visit to three-time Champion Hurdle hero Istabraq on a school trip had inspired her as a youngster, the Tipperary woman said: “I never envisaged when we went to see him back then that I’d be riding the winner of a Champion Hurdle. When every person becomes a jockey they dream about riding at Cheltenham and all these things, but riding a winner like this is unbelievable.

Honeysuckle won for jockey Rachael Blackmore and trainer Henry de Bromhead. Picture: Healy Racing

“You can’t do it without getting on the right horses, and I’ve been extremely lucky in that sense, getting linked up with a yard like Henry de Bromhead’s. You need to be riding those horses and that’s a massive part of any jockey’s career, being in the right place at the right time and getting linked up with the right yard.”

The only downside to an uplifting story racing so badly needed was the absence of delirious spectators to greet racing's golden couple on their return to the winner's enclosure. Imagine the raucous reception the pair would have got in a non-pandemic Festival.

“The people are what make Cheltenham Cheltenham. Fair play to everyone here, they gave a cheer when we came back in, and it’s still very special, but it’s definitely not the normal Cheltenham of old. Hopefully we will see the thousands back here next year.”

Paying tribute to her imperious partner, Blackmore warned that Honeysuckle is still on the upgrade. As a seven-year-old, that probably is the case and that's a terrifying thought for would-be challengers to her crown.

“Honeysuckle was just incredible. She’s done everything I’ve wanted her to do throughout the race. When Goshen headed off and came back in, I was just slightly worried there, but she’s done everything I wanted her to do. I really just can’t believe it.

“Henry produces her every day in that kind of form for me to steer around, and it’s unbelievable. This is such a special race and I am just so thankful to be a part of her - it’s all about her. She’s unbeaten, and she’s improving. Her last run was her career best until today; she’s getting better all the time. It’s just phenomenal."

As is Blackmore, though she'd be loath to ever admit it. With A Plus Tard to come in Friday's Gold Cup, this may not be the only time she makes history this week.