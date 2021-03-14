How horse racing could do with Rachael Blackmore’s golden moment at Cheltenham

Given recent high-profile controversies, the image of racing could properly do with a positive news story. Something that would generate interest beyond the confines of the racing pages. Something with the broader appeal to showcase the sport in a positive light. Something historic.

That’s quite a wishlist but the good news is it is possible that this year’s Cheltenham may yet be remembered as something other than the pandemic Festival. It might just be the Festival where the most prestigious race of the week, the Wellchild Cheltenham Gold Cup, is won by a female jockey for the first time.

Just imagine how big a story that would be, how far-reaching. And that same female jockey might also win the Champion Hurdle tomorrow. This could be a meeting dominated by a plethora of Willie Mullins-trained, Paul Townend-ridden hotpots winning race after race but their feats will be largely overshadowed if Rachael Blackmore wins the Champion Hurdle on the unbeaten favourite Honeysuckle — and especially if she wins the Gold Cup on A Plus Tard.

It would be a neat piece of symmetry if Blackmore and A Plus Tard could combine to make Gold Cup history. After all, it was A Plus Tard who provided the Tipperary woman with her Cheltenham breakthrough when winning the then Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase by 16 lengths on the opening day of the 2019 Festival.

“I’ve got the taste for it now,” Blackmore declared in the aftermath of steering the 5-1 favourite to victory.

“This is a phenomenal place and I’m just so glad to get a bite of what it feels like.”

This hugely ambitious lady was never going to be content with just a bite. Three days later, she won her first Grade One as 50-1 shot Minella Indo sprang a massive surprise in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle. Given that stunning double, it was easy to forget Blackmore had lost what should have been her best chance of the week when Honeysuckle was ruled out of the meeting after a late setback.

Honeysuckle ridden by Rachael Blackmore following victory in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle on day one of the Cheltenham Festival last year. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

The pair would make up for lost time a year on when nipping up the inside to get the better of Benie Des Dieux in the Mares’ Hurdle. That sweet success was as good as it would get for Blackmore at the 2020 Festival as a final-fence blunder from Minella Indo in the RSA Chase opened the door for Champ to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

A Plus Tard would also have to settle for minor honours, finishing third to Min and Saint Calvados having been sent off the 7-4 favourite in the Ryanair Chase.

On the plus side, Blackmore did get to ride in the Gold Cup for the first time, finishing fourth in the blue riband on board Monalee.

While Blackmore always seems uncomfortable with attention or questions on the basis of her gender, riding in the Gold Cup for the first time was a big deal.

After all, it was only in 2017 that Lizzie Kelly became only the second woman to ride in the Gold Cup, 33 years after Linda Sheedy became the first. For women to get chances at that level remains a rarity but, having already broken so many glass ceilings, Blackmore would have been privately confident her first Gold Cup wouldn’t be her last.

When this season began, Blackmore would have considered Minella Indo her most likely Gold Cup mount in the 2021 Festival.

And when he and A Plus Tard were both entered in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown at Christmas, Blackmore understandably went with the shorter-priced horse, the contender who didn’t have stamina questions to answer.

However, Minella Indo exited the scene at the eighth fence while A Plus Tard passed the stamina test with flying colours, getting up late on to collar Kemboy and Melon in the hands of Darragh O’Keeffe.

Blackmore will have hoped Minella Indo would give her a first-world Cheltenham dilemma by bouncing back in the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival but, while he didn’t fall this time, his jumping again let him down.

With Kemboy boosting the Savills Chase form by winning the Irish Gold Cup, it was inevitable Blackmore’s choice of Cheltenham partner would be A Plus Tard.

To make history, they’ll have to prevent history as Al Boum Photo is seeking to become only the fifth horse to complete a Gold Cup hat-trick. He sets a very high bar.

However, A Plus Tard also ticks plenty of boxes. Quick enough to beat red-hot Champion Chase favourite Chacun Pour Soi over two miles, the way he stayed on over three miles at Leopardstown at Christmas suggests an extra two furlongs won’t be a problem. In fact, he might even improve for it. And at seven, two years Al Boum Photo’s junior, he could — and should — still be getting better.

As should the 31-year-old Blackmore, though the fact she’s again on Paul Townend’s tail in the race to be crowned Ireland’s champion jockey this season shows she’s pretty damn good as it is.

Key career victories

Rachael Blackmore. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo