Thurles report: Ricky Doyle conjures up unlikely win on Whirling Dervish

Whirling Dervish and Ricky Doyle win the Thurles Handicap Hurdle.

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 22:19
Tommy Lyons

Whirling Dervish, who was once rated 100 on the level, took the Thursday’s feature, the two-mile-seven Thurles Handicap Hurdle, for trainer Johnny Levins and jockey Ricky Doyle.

Having his third run for Levins, having won previously over hurdles for Gavin Cromwell and on the Flat for Jessica Harrington, he raced prominently but looked set for a minor placing when the strong-travelling Kellyiscool hit the front going to the final flight.

Doyle then lost his irons after the final flight, making a fightback all the more unlikely, but the rider remained balanced, got a great response from his mount, and got back up in the dying yards to beat Kellyiscool, who traded 1-33 in running, by three parts of a length.

The James Dullea-trained Castlegrange justified strong support when notching a first career success in the Leugh Beginners’ Chase. Jack Fiasco set out in front and jumped well most of the way, but the eventual winner loomed large going across the top of the course for the final time. Racing down to the final fence, jockey Conor Orr gave a leisurely look back to ensure he had all bases covered, and that was very much the case.

Cloudy Tuesday was weak in the market but plenty strong enough on the track when taking the Templemore Maiden Hunters’ Chase for Turlough O’Connor. A good jump four out carried him to the front and thereafter he always looked to be doing enough to hold off favourite Saint Benedict.

Viscount Gort ran out a comfortable winner of the ThurlesRaces.ie Maiden Hurdle for Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead. Runner-up on his jumps debut but tailed off in a bumper on his second start, he was much more suited by the return to jumping. Out of a daughter of multiple Grade 1 winner Liss A Paoraigh, he travelled well most of the way, led over the fifth flight and had the measure of Fortune Street up the straight. Favourite Enniskerry stopped very quickly mid-race, having led through the early stages.

The winning trainer doubled up with Sean Hogan, who made most of the running in the Holycross Maiden Hurdle. Robbie Power’s mount faced a strong late challenge from Endless Challenge but, to his credit, he picked up well in the closing stages to go clear to the line.

The Burke family – trainer John, rider Martin and owner Elaine – teamed up to take Killinan Handicap Hurdle with Toms Courage. The challenging Danegeld pecked on landing after the last, which handed the advantage back to the Burke runner, and he went away to beat the running-on Balkos by five lengths.

Winning connections had their most memorable success at this track in late 2017 when Killahara Castle returned a then Irish record 200-1 winning the listed Boreen Belle Mares’ Hurdle, beating none other than True Self.

There was a huge upset in the bumper as Complete Unknown, ridden by Barry O’Neill for trainer Jonathan Fogarty, rushed through late on to beat easy-to-back favourite Deploy The Getaway. The winner is closely related to former Betfair Chase winner Snoopy Loopy and looks to have a decent future. The gambled-on Banbridge (13-2 to 2-1) was out the back most of the way and unable to land a meaningful blow.

