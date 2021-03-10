Defi Bleu gets Denise Foster off the mark after taking over from Gordon Elliott

Defi Bleu, in the colours of the stable’s chief supporter Gigginstown House Stud, gave Denise Foster her first success since taking over the reins at Cullentra from Gordon Elliott, when turning over odds-on favourite Opposites Attract in the Tomcoole Farm Ltd. Beginners Chase in Wexford.

Foster took over the licence on Tuesday and was getting off the mark with her third runner in the new role as stable-jockey Jack Kennedy was seen at his strongest in keeping Defi Bleu going from the second last to hold the flattering favourite by two and a half lengths.

“That’s a great start for ‘Sneezy’ – hopefully we’ll have plenty of luck together,” commented Kennedy, who added: “His first run over fences was promising. But he fell the second day and, after that, he disappointed. This was his fifth run over fences and it’s great to get off the mark with him.”

Foster was not present, but commented later: “It’s a great lift for the whole team at Cullentra, who continue to do such a great job. I’m delighted for each and every one of them.”

Bythesametoken, trained by Ross O’Sullivan for the Galway-based Downtown Syndicate, landed the featured Micheal O Murchadha Memorial Handicap Hurdle. The two-miler produced more than its share of drama as narrow leader Take All crashed at the final flight, bringing down Stand Off while Tucanae fell independently.

Produced to challenge at the last by Conor Orr, Bythesametoken quickly seized the initiative and stayed ton to hold favourite and long-time leader Feelgood Island by a half-length.

O’Sullivan explained: “He had a winter break and the plan was to jump a fence. But he ran so well the last day, in Naas, that we thought there might be another good pot for him over hurdles.”

“I was worried about the ground. But he’s a grand horse. He likes to be ridden patiently and to pass horses. Conor (Orr) was very good on him.”

The last obstacle also played a significant role in the Arctic Tack Stud Mares Beginners Chase as Duchess Ravenwaves, narrowly in front and travelling strongly, crashed with Jonathan Moore, leaving 16/1 shot Whisperning Waters, ridden for in-form Martin Brassil by Trevor Ryan, to land the spoils.

“She’s family-owned and it’s my 27th birthday today, so it’s great that she’s won,” said the winning rider. “I had her pre-training when she came back from England. She had a few niggly problems but Martin has a done a great job with her since she went to him last month.”

Bryan Cooper received a timely, pre-Cheltenham boost when hurdling debutante Socially Distant, trained locally by Paul Nolan, turned over odds-on favourite Dreamingandhoping in the opening Wexford Mares Maiden Hurdle.

Cooper’s first winner since winning a Grade 1 on Franco Du Port at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting, the six-year-old had headed the front-running favourite when that rival blundered badly at the last, allowing the winner stretch sixteen lengths clear on the run-in.

“She’s a very nice mare, with a wonderful pedigree, closely related to Moskova, a mare I bought and trained myself,” stated Nolan.