IHRB hearing into video of jockey Rob James to take place on Wednesday

James apologised last week after a video from 2016 showed him mounting a dead horse
IHRB hearing into video of jockey Rob James to take place on Wednesday

Rob James rode a winner at the Cheltenham Festival last year. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 18:37
Stephen Barry

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's referrals committee will meet again on Wednesday to consider a potential punishment for jockey Rob James.

James apologised last week after a video from 2016 showed him mounting a dead horse.

That followed a picture of leading trainer Gordon Elliott sitting on top of a dead horse, Morgan, at his gallops. Elliott received a one-year ban from horse racing, with six months suspended, last Friday.

James, a leading amateur rider who recorded his first Cheltenham Festival win last year, said he was "heartbroken" by the damage done by his "wholly inappropriate and disrespectful" actions.

"The IHRB investigation into a video circulating on social media last week has concluded and a referral hearing will take place on Wednesday. The IHRB will not be commenting further on this matter until after the hearing," read a short statement. 

Elliott's hearing also saw character references given from the likes of Henrietta Knight, Michael O’Leary, Noel Meade, and Denise Foster.

"I have become aware of a video circulating of me on social media," said James in a statement last week.

"I would just like to apologise for my actions which were wholly inappropriate and disrespectful to a lovely five-year-old mare, who unfortunately suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at exercise earlier that morning, April 30th, 2016.

"I sincerely apologise to the owners of the mare, the staff who cared for her, the horseracing industry and all followers of horse racing for my actions.

"To try defending my stupidity at the time would add further insult and hurt to the many loyal people that have supported me during my career. I have caused embarrassment to my employers, my family, and most importantly the sport I love.

"I am heartbroken by the damage I have caused and will do my best to try and make amends to those hurt by my conduct."

More in this section

Buveur D'Air ridden by Noel Fehily comes home to win 14/3/2017 Two-time winner Buveur D’Air to miss Champion Hurdle
Willie Mullins in treble form at Leopardstown with just a week to Cheltenham Festival Willie Mullins in treble form at Leopardstown with just a week to Cheltenham Festival
Clonmel tips: Good chance for Priests Leap to open his account Clonmel tips: Good chance for Priests Leap to open his account
Gordon Elliott Stable Visit - Longwood

'The most appalling bad taste': IHRB release full Gordon Elliott verdict

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up