Denise Foster to oversee Gordon Elliott Racing while he serves suspension

Sat, 06 Mar, 2021 - 16:35
Colm O’Connor

Denise Foster will take charge of affairs at Gordon Elliott’s yard for the next six months.

Foster, a trainer based at Enfield in Meath, will oversee the training and preparation of all horses at Cullentra Stables with immediate effect.

A statement in the last hour confirmed a story which had first appeared in the Racing Post. “Gordon Elliott Racing is pleased to confirm the Racing Post story that Denise Foster will take over the licence at Cullentra Stables during the period of Gordon Elliott’s suspension. Denise is vastly experienced and her appointment is great news for staff and owners. Gordon will be available to assist her as she requires.”

Elliott has been banned by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board for 12 months - with six suspended - following a disciplinary meeting on Friday into the photo that showed the Grand National winning trainer sitting on a dead horse.

Foster's appointment appears to pave the way for any horses in Elliott's yard to now be allowed to run at this year’s Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals along with other British racing meetings. 

The BHA (British Horseracing Authority)  confirmed that if horses are transferred directly to other licensed trainers before Tuesday 9 March, they will be able to run.

"Friday’s decision confirms that horses will not be able to run at the Cheltenham Festival or Grand National Festival in the name of Gordon Elliott. However, if horses are transferred directly to other licensed trainers prior to 9 March – when the suspension is due to commence – they will be able to run."

