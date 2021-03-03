Gordon Elliott yard sponsor terminates contract

The company's owners, Noel and Valerie Moran, also have a powerful string at Elliott’s County Meath stables – including JCB Triumph Hurdle market leader Zanahiyr
Gordon Elliott yard sponsor terminates contract

Gordon Elliott. Picture: PA

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 09:35
PA

Prominent owners Noel and Valerie Moran’s company eCOMM Merchant Solutions has terminated its contract as Gordon Elliott’s yard sponsor.

The Morans, founders of eCOMM, also have a powerful string at Elliott’s County Meath stables – including JCB Triumph Hurdle market leader Zanahiyr.

It was confirmed on Tuesday night that the company’s sponsorship association with Elliott has ended.

The statement cited the reason as “recent events”, as Elliott faces an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board investigation on Friday after an image of him sat on a dead horse was posted on Twitter last weekend.

As a result of the photograph, owners Cheveley Park Stud announced on Tuesday they have moved their horses – including the unbeaten Envoi Allen, and favourite to win again at this month’s Festival – away from Elliott.

The hugely successful Irish trainer is also currently banned from running any of his horses in Britain, after the British Horseracing Authority announced the interim measure on Monday.

Gigginstown House Stud, owners of dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll, have decided to keep many of their horses at Elliott’s Cullentra yard – despite what they described as an “unacceptable” photograph.

A Twitter post on eCOMM 365 read: “eCOMM Merchant Solutions has terminated its sponsorship contract with Gordon Elliott due to recent events.”

More in this section

Gowran Park report: Remarkable Bachasson romps to another success Gowran Park report: Remarkable Bachasson romps to another success
Gordon Elliott file photo Timeline: How the Gordon Elliott saga unfolded on Tuesday
Gordon Elliott file photo 'Upsetting for the industry': Woe for Gordon Elliott as Envoi Allen heads high-profile exits
Gordon Elliott yard sponsor terminates contract

'I’ll ring him soon': Henry de Bromhead to talk to Gordon Elliott ahead of welcoming Cheveley Park team

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up