Irish racing rocked by a new horror video

Irish horse racing has been rocked by another social media scandal this morning.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board have confirmed they have commenced another investigation into shocking images circulating on various platform.

The IHRB tweeted this morning that they "are aware of further social media content circulating and the matter is under investigation."

It is understood that the latest body blow for the sport relates to a video which shows a man, believed to be a jockey, jumping onto the back of a dead horse.

The Board had already launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a picture of top trainer Gordon Elliott sitting atop a dead horse at his gallops.

That meeting is due to take place later this week.

The British Horseracing Authority are also understood to be aware of this latest video. Yesterday they imposed a temporary ban on Elliott racing at British tracks.

Meanwhile Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers said that Mr Elliott must be "held fully accountable for his actions"

Chambers told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that: "Consequences are important and he needs to be held fully accountable. "Everything should be on the table. Ireland has to set a high bar when it comes to animal standards."