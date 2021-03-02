Tommy Lyons: Gordon Elliott paying a price, but full cost yet to be disclosed

What a sorry state of affairs for the sport and industry of horse racing that, a fortnight from the Cheltenham Festival — the greatest show in National Hunt racing — the focus is on a picture of a leading trainer which circulated on social media over the weekend.

In this age of social media, when a picture paints a thousand words it is likely that 99% of those words skew the truth, but there is no denying the image of Gordon Elliott sitting astride a dead horse is lamentable and, above all, indefensible.

Speculating on the surrounding context does service to no one but, unfortunately in this case, taking only the still photo into account — which is all we can do — the damage to the sport is huge.

The cliché that where there is livestock there will be dead stock may not sit comfortably but will always be true. However, whether one is in charge of a family pet or hundreds of horses, there is a duty of care and respect to the animal in life and in death.

And Elliott is someone who really ought to know so much better.

In a relatively short period of time, the County Meath man has become a huge name in racing. For someone with no discernible background in the sport, his rapid rise through the ranks has been impressive.

That breakthrough success in the Aintree Grand National with Silver Birch brought him to greater attention, and the numerous Cheltenham Festival successes which have followed have created a momentum which has put him at the top table of the sport.

His exploits in winning two Aintree Grand Nationals with Tiger Roll have captured the imagination of a wider audience, but that and all his other success is in danger of being undermined by this moment of frustrating stupidity.

Elliott issued a statement late on Sunday night apologising “profoundly for any offence that this photo has caused” and went on to “categorically state that the welfare of each and every horse under my care is paramount and has been central to the success that we have enjoyed here at Cullentra”,

I have no doubt the latter part of that statement is true, but it doesn’t get away from the fact that even if this was a momentary lapse in judgement, the action has far-reaching consequences in racing, not just for the trainer’s own immediate future in the sport.

While this is an issue to be investigated fully by the Irish authorities, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has taken a firm stand by announcing its intention to refuse to allow Elliott have runners in Britain pending the outcome of the investigation by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB).

Having earlier stated it was “appalled” by the image, last night it issued a further statement revealing the ban, which it called “proportionate in these circumstances”.

With the Cheltenham Festival just a couple of weeks away, and Aintree soon afterwards, the move could be catastrophic for the yard which Elliott has spent years and fortunes building into one of the most powerful in the sport.

The intense spotlight now on the yard also puts further pressure on those who work at Cullentra, and those who support the stable through ownership and sponsorship.

Betting exchange Betfair, which employed Elliott as an ambassador, has severed the ties due to his “poor judgement” being “completely at odds with the values of the Betfair brand and that of our employees”.

Cheveley Park Stud, who have a significant presence in the yard through their ownership of high-profile horses such as Envoi Allen, Sir Gerhard, Quilixios and Ballyadam, issued a statement saying they were “truly horrified and dismayed by the photograph” but would await the outcome of any investigation “before making further comment/decisions”.

Gigginstown House Stud, who have played a significant role in his rise through the training ranks through their support as owners, brought a little light through the gloom for Elliott.

They expressed their deep disappointment at the content of the photo, which Elliott reported was taken some time ago, but termed the instant caught on camera as a “grievous and momentary lapse,” and added that it was “not in keeping with our 15-year experience of his concern for and attention to the welfare of our horses”.

Given his results over the years, it is hard to argue with that, which makes this situation all the more infuriating.

Nobody who works within the sport should need to be reminded of the responsibility incumbent upon them, nor should the potential consequences of a mindless action have to be reiterated.

Sport involving animals is, quite correctly, always under a microscope, and the future of it depends upon the participants always doing the right thing by the animal.

That is not going to change. Nor should it.

But if we let the human element be lost in the story, we are doing nothing more than kowtowing. Elliott has done wrong, has admitted as much, and based on the evidence of this one image his career hangs in the balance. A price is already being paid, the full cost yet to be disclosed.

For the good of the sport and the people involved, we can only hope that whatever action the IHRB sees fit to mete out will be done with expediency.