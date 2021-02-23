David Pipe: Adagio ticks the right boxes for Triumph Hurdle

David Pipe is confident his JCB Triumph Hurdle contender Adagio has ticks in all the right boxes.

A winner of three of his four outings to date, Adagio already has a Grade One win next to his name - having won the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow.

That form was let down at the weekend when the runner-up, Gary Moore’s Nassalam, was well beaten at Haydock - but Pipe nevertheless thinks Adagio remains on the upgrade.

Pipe said: “Adagio has made a lot of improvement, although it was a bit worrying to see the second horse get beaten at Haydock the other day.

“I would say that my horse has a lot of ticks next to his name, because he’s already won at Cheltenham and is a very good jumper.

“Let’s see who is the best juvenile - we will only find that out on the day.”

One who may skip Cheltenham is Umbrigado, a winner at Fontwell and Wetherby recently.

“Umbrigado won very nicely at Wetherby - but whether he goes to the Festival or not is uncertain,” said Pipe.

“The owners have had winners there, but they are not hell bent on it, and it’s not out of the question that we will keep things more low-key with him.”

Meanwhile Philip Hobbs is favouring the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase over the shorter Marsh Novices’ Chase for Sporting John at the Cheltenham Festival.

The lightly-raced six-year-old came from way off the pace to win the Grade One Scilly Isles at Sandown this month, on just his second start over fences.

That form looks strong, with previous Grade One winner Shan Blue in second, and Hobbs is left with a choice of taking on Monkfish over three miles or Envoi Allen over two miles and five furlongs next month.

“I think it’s far more likely that he will run in the three-miler (Brown Advisory) - although we still have the option of the Marsh,” said the Somerset trainer.

“But I think unless it is very deep ground he will go for the longer race.

“He got better and better as the race went on at Sandown - and as it was only his second run over fences, you can understand that a lot of it was through greenness. But in the end he won quite comfortably.”

Hobbs’ stable star Thyme Hill was slightly unlucky in last year’s Albert Bartlett behind Monkfish and was beaten only narrowly by Paisley Park last time out, having got the better of Emma Lavelle’s popular hurdler at Newbury earlier in the season.

The pair are set for another mouth-watering clash in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle.

Hobbs said: “With Thyme Hill, he is bang on course for the Stayers’ Hurdle and won’t run before it.

“He’s in good form - and ground-wise with him, it really doesn’t make any difference.”

Paul Nicholls dominated the finish to the feature race at Taunton on Tuesday, with Bryony Frost and Rockadenn just edging out Harry Cobden on Pic D’Orhy.

Pic D’Orhy looked sure to register his first win since last season’s Betfair Hurdle was cruising to the front at the second-last in the Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance Handicap Hurdle.

However, he found a little less than Cobden was expecting, and Frost was at her tenacious best on the Million In Mind-owned winner.

Rockadenn (17-2) prevailed in a photo by a head - and Nicholls now has some nice handicaps in mind for the winner.

“I didn’t know what to expect because he ran out up at Musselburgh,” said Nicholls.

“The other lad was having his first run since a wind op and maybe I ran him a bit quick.

“The winner has a couple of entries at the Festival in the Coral Cup and the County Hurdle, and he could also go for the Scottish Champion Hurdle before we turn his attention to fences in the autumn.”

Cobden did not leave empty handed, though, as he had earlier provided Colin Tizzard with a welcome winner thanks to The Widdow Maker in the Aspen Waite Complete Business Growth Service Maiden Hurdle.

Always handy, the pair came clear up the run-in to score in a common canter. Cobden said: “He was quite keen on his previous run which is why Joe (Tizzard) decided to put a hood on him. To be fair he hardly picked up the bridle and it was a good bit of placing.”

Olly Murphy’s Allavina looks a mare of some potential given how she cruised to victory in the British EBF Mares’ National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Aidan Coleman kept apart from Lilly Pedlar all the way up the straight and the 13-8 favourite was not hard pressed to win by six and a half lengths. Murphy said: “She’s a mare who took a while to get it all together, but she’s hacked up today.”