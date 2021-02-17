Star Harbour can make winning handicap debut in finale

Expensive foal and yearling Star Harbour can make a winning handicap debut in the Hollywoodbets Horse Racing & Sports Betting Handicap which brings this afternoon’s Dundalk card to a close.

After two reasonable starts over seven furlongs, he stepped up a little further when third over a mile on his most recent outing. On that most recent occasion, he came from off the pace with quite a strong late move and, while no match for the first two home, ran well enough to suggest his turn was not far away.