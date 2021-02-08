Fairyhouse tips: Royal Kahala can complete a four-timer

Fairyhouse tries again with the meeting which was called off last weekend but once more the track must first pass inspection.
Should it get the go ahead, Royal Kahala can complete a four-timer in the Grade 3 Race Displays Mares’ Novice Hurdle. Peter Fahey’s mare made the breakthrough in bumpers at the third time of asking but made an impact at first time over hurdles with an impressive display.
She took on impressive maiden winner Hook Up next time and travelled stylishly before stretching away close home to win in great style. She must concede weight to all bar one of her rivals this afternoon but that isn’t a major concern. She is potentially a class apart and can notch up a fourth consecutive win at this track.
The unbeaten Gauloise rates an obvious danger. She still looked somewhat green when winning last time at Thurles and has plenty of scope for improvement.
If out of luck in the feature, Willie Mullins should get straight back to winning ways with M C Muldoon in the first division of the ITBA_Official 2020 Awards Maiden Hurdle, and with Grand Bornard in the second division.
The last-named was extremely keen on his Irish debut, in Cork, but before his overexuberance took its toll, he showed considerable raw talent. If that potential can be harnessed in the right way, he will be hard to beat.
