Mark Walsh the star of the show with 551-1 four-timer at Navan

Mark Walsh was the star performer on the rescheduled meeting in Navan, recording a 551-1 four-timer, all in the colours of JP McManus.

He set the ball rolling early, aboard the Noel Meade-trained Thedevilscoachman in the Dunmoe Rated Novice Hurdle. Dropping in grade following a respectable run in a Grade 1 on just his third career start and second over timber, the horse made smooth progress to lead at the final flight this time and quickly put the issue to bed.

Leg two was the only one of the four which required maximum effort from the saddle, as odds-on favourite Gars De Sceaux snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the second division of the Graigs Lane Maiden Hurdle.

Well-backed Fair Frontieres looked to have timed his run beautifully when hitting the front going to the final flight, and duly traded 1.01 before succumbing to the renewed effort of the favourite, who touched 170 in running.

Said winning trainer Gordon Elliott: “I was a bit worried as he landed on all fours at the last hurdles and I thought that might have cost us, but in fairness to him he was gutsy, he put his head down and galloped again to the line.

“I thought the step up to two and a half miles would really suit him, and it did. He really needed it, and you can see he was doing his best work at the finish. He’s probably a horse that’s going to be a bit better when he gets a fence in front of him, and the further he goes the better he’ll be.”

Leg three was back to the smoothness of the first as Walsh guided the Eddie Harty-trained Damalisque to victory in the day’s most valuable race, the Navan Handicap Hurdle. The lightly raced eight-year-old, who missed more than two years of his career, is a credit to his trainer and he deserved this success.

“The horse is in good form,” said Harty. “He was very unlucky. He ran a nice-ish race two years ago in Listowel, but he broke down after it. We had to get him back, and it’s been a long road, but the horse has come good. It’s been a team effort. The horse came back a happy horse and we got him fit in his own time and he’s repaid us.”

Sir Bob, trained by Robert Tyner, completed the four-timer for Walsh, doing so in fine style. The nine-year-old’s only previous success came in his sole outing in a point to point, and this track breakthrough was long overdue.

Gordon Elliott, earlier successful with Gars De Sceaux, added to his tally with newcomer Three Stripe Life, who travelled and quickened to win the Slane Bumper in the style of an exciting prospect.

Useful on the level, Brazos got off the mark over at the second time of asking when taking the first division of the Graigs Lane Maiden Hurdle for John Murphy and jockey Kevin Brouder. Having drifted to his right on the run-in, bumping odds-on favourite Folcano as he did so, a stewards’ enquiry followed. The betting suggested the result would be reversed, but it stood.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of the runner-up, was perplexed, saying: “I don’t know what you’d have to do to get a race. You just don’t know what way it’s going to go at the moment. There’s no consistency. It’s disappointing.”