Dundalk tips: Red Ball Of Fire to take advantage of drop in class

The lightly-raced, Eddie Lynam-trained Red Ball Of Fire might be capable of defying top-weight in today’s Dundalk finale, the second division of the Join On Instagram @dundalkstadium Handicap.

A daughter of Canford Cliffs, she has raced only four times, showing plenty of promise in three maiden starts and, significantly, dropped 2lb. in the wake of her handicap debut, when seventh behind Juyush over this course and distance last month.

Fifth to Nawafeth on her first visit to the polytrack in October, Red Ball Of Fire then finished third to Aiseirigh in a Naas maiden, the last race of the 2020 turf season.

Last time, on her handicap debut, she failed to make an impact behind the progressive, Sarah Lynam-trained Juyush.

Today, Red Ball Of Fire is dropping in grade and will have the help of top, 7lb. claiming apprentice Sam Ewing. She should have solid claims in this modest 45-65 event.

Earlier, Joseph O’Brien’s once-raced No Nay Never colt Visualisation, the mount of Declan McDonogh, should go close in the seven-furlong Follow Us On Twitter @dundalkstadium Maiden.

Shane Crosse was on board when this fellow made an eye-catching debut over course and distance in November. Settled in mid-division, he appeared to be outpaced and showed signs of inexperience at a crucial stage before staying on to take sixth spot, beaten little more than four lengths, in a competitive maiden won by Johnny Murtagh’s Chicago Bear.

Ideally, Visualisation would probably appreciate stepping up to a mile and he won’t be helped by an outside draw. But, with plenty of improvement expected, the Carriganog colt should take plenty of beating.

Sheila Lavery’s filly Bella Coaster, seventh to Lets on debut, looks best of the others with form while the Ado McGuinness-trained Star Harbour, a €400,000 purchase, looks the most interesting of the newcomers.

The card, one of the track’s four additional meetings, includes six low-grade handicaps and course and distance winner Nightly Wailing, for Tom and Rory Cleary, might be worthy of note in a division of the two-miler, the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Handicap.

John Ryan

2.30. Stay With Me

3.00. Quiet Desire

3.30. Nightly Wailing

4.00. Belgoprince

4.30. Glow Worm

5.00. Visualisation (n.b.)

5.30. Jackmel

6.00. Red Ball Of Fire (Nap)

Next Best

2.30. Griffyndor

3.00. Pempie

3.30. Paula’s Prayer

4.00. Important Message

4.30. Woodrow

5.00. Bella Coaster

5.30. Harbanaker

6.00. Loughanlea Lass