Al Boum Photo faces four rivals in bid for Tramore hat-trick

Al Boum Photo faces four rivals in bid for Tramore hat-trick

Willie Mullins’ dual Gold Cup winner has taken this Grade Three prize over two miles five and a half furlongs on his way to Cheltenham glory for the past two seasons. Photo: Healy Racing

Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 20:07

Al Boum Photo will face four rivals as he bids to win the Savills New Year’s Day Chase for the third year running at Tramore.

Willie Mullins’ dual Gold Cup winner has taken this Grade Three prize over two miles five and a half furlongs on his way to Cheltenham glory for the past two seasons.

He has not been in action since retaining his crown in March, and jockey Paul Townend is looking forward to getting back on board his Gold Cup partner at this familiar staging post.

“I suppose it’s tried and tested now, so why change it? At that time of year you’re guaranteed a bit of safe ground down there,” said Townend.

“It’s worked the last two years, and we’d be hoping it works a third time.

“If it’s working, why change it? He was pulled out of Leopardstown (two seasons ago) because of the ground and he went down to Tramore, and it suited.

“The race was there, and he got his ground. It was fine and it suited me he went to the Gold Cup under the radar.

“There was a little more pressure last year — but it’s working, and please God it will come off again.”

Among the opposition is Acapella Bourgeois, who was the six-length runner-up to his stable companion in this race last winter.

Mullins has a third string in Brahma Bull — while John Queally’s Djingle and I’m A Game Changer, from Andrew McNamara’s stable, complete the quintet.

More in this section

Patrick Mullins onboard Sharjah comes home to win 29/12/2020 Sharjah, the most undervalued hurdler in training, takes another Matheson Hurdle
‘Evidence’ of a dirty scope for Altior ‘Evidence’ of a dirty scope for Altior
Leopardstown and Limerick tips: Larquebuse can get off the mark over fences Leopardstown and Limerick tips: Larquebuse can get off the mark over fences
Al Boum Photo faces four rivals in bid for Tramore hat-trick

Fine exhibition of frontrunning sees Rachael Blackmore seal success on the double at Limerick

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up