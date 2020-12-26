Colreevy completes Grade 1 double for Willie Mullins

As in the Leopardstown feature, there was drama in the Grade 1 Matchbook Betting Exchange Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick, and the result was similar as Willie Mullins landed the spoils not with the market expected, but with Colreevy.

The mare, who had looked so good on her chasing debut, was taking a huge step up in grade and was facing four rivals, three of which arrived with an unblemished record over fences.

Stablemate Asterion Forlonge topped the market and set out to make all the running. He was quite comfortable through the early stages but his rider, Paul Townend, cut a forlorn figure as he got to his feet after his mount departed at the fifth-last fence.

Danny Mullins, riding Colreevy, took over at that point and held sway until making a bad mistake at the last. That handed the advantage to Pencilfulloflead, who edged on, but Colreevy recovered quite well and, under a strong drive by Mullins, got back up in the final strides to give Mullins an across-the-cards Grade 1 double.

“It was a good performance," said the winning rider. "She was always very good to jump at home from day one and the aim today was a clear round and hopefully we’d be in the mix down over the last two.

“I knew she’d keep galloping - she is very tough, not fast and once Paul fell it opened things up but it still wasn’t going to be easy from there - when the other horse (Pencilfulloflead) joined her it definitely helped.

“There is a good programme for mares nowadays and the Flynns (owners) will be delighted because they will probably breed from her. She is now a Grade 1 winner in bumpers and over fences.”

Meanwhile Limerick officials will have a precautionary inspection on Sunday morning ahead of the second day of their Festival meeting.

A statement this afternoon noted that: "Due to an adverse weather forecast, which includes a Status Yellow rainfall warning, there will be an 8am precautionary inspection at Limerick tomorrow (Sunday) morning ahead of the fixtured scheduled for Sunday, 27th December."