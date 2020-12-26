Zanahiyr zooms home in Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle

Long odds-on favourite Zanahiyr cemented his place at the head of the Triumph Hurdle market by completing a hurdling hat-trick in the Grade 2 Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown.

It was a performance of style and substance as he faced a stern challenge from French import Busselton and, after getting the better of that rival, quickened away to win in quite emphatic fashion.

In a race run at quite a sensible gallop, he raced keenly in Jack Kennedy’s hands but was able to keep plenty up his sleeve for the finish. He needed all of that ability to see off his rivals but was at his most impressive in the final 50 yards. It was a fillip for winning trainer Gordon Elliott, who was not present as he has recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Busselton, having his first run for Joseph O’Brien, showed distinct promise to finish runner-up, while Ha D’or, also a French import and having his first run for Willie Mullins, ran on strongly from an unpromising position to finish third and won’t have to wait too long to make his mark in these islands.

“We went very steady altogether, which didn’t suit him, but he still got the job done, so he’s a very good horse,” said Kennedy. “He’s very simple to ride, and we keep it simple on him and leave the rest up to him.

Early moves by the bookmakers saw him cut to as short as 7-4 for the Triumph Hurdle, for which his trainer has the first three in the betting, but he remained as big as 10-3 with one firm.