Frankie Dettori still going strong at 50

Reaching milestones has been a common theme throughout the distinguished career of Frankie Dettori, and the world’s most famous jockey celebrates another today by turning 50.

Since arriving in Newmarket in 1985 as a 14-year-old unable to speak the language, the popular Italian has carved out a career few in the sport can come close to matching - and even he could not have imagined.

But though Dettori can now look back fondly on many magical moments, had it not been for his first employer, and fellow countryman, Luca Cumani, the career he has gone on to enjoy may never have come to fruition.

He said: “To be honest the first three months in Newmarket I hated it. The weather was rubbish and the food was disgusting.

“My father persuaded me to stay and Luca saw something in me and the rest is history really. It was all worthwhile in the end.

“It’s unreal what I’ve achieved since.”

It was with Cumani that Dettori would celebrate his first British victory aboard Lizzy Hare at Goodwood on June 9, 1987, along with being crowned champion apprentice in 1989 and landing a first Group One through Markofdistinction in the 1990 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. The pair also won at the Breeders’ Cup with Barathea, and Dettori added:

“Luca was one of my first teachers. He was very thorough and he taught me a lot. He was very strict, but in a good way. He was a big influence, he moulded me well from the beginning. Eight of my tender years, which are probably the most important part of your career, were spent with him and they were great times.”

Momentous success has followed all around the world - but for all that Dettori has achieved, he acknowledges his exploits over the past four years aboard the John Gosden-trained 11-time Group One winner Enable will take some beating.

He said: “Just like Tom Queally is remembered as Frankel’s jockey, I will almost certainly be more remembered for her and what she did in winning the amount of Group Ones she did more than anything I’ve done on any other horse.

“It was a shame she couldn’t win a record third Arc this year, but that should not take anything away from the fantastic career she had. She was the ultimate queen of the Turf.”

Dettori has again proved this year that while now among the elder statesman of the weighing room he can still mix it with the best, as his enduring relationship with Gosden continues unabated.

He said: “I’ve ridden plenty of Group One winners this year and ended up being leading rider at Royal Ascot again and that was a great time. Stradivarius was the undoubted highlight. What a horse to win three Ascot Gold Cups. That was his best performance. It looked like he jumped in at the bend with fresh legs. It was an amazing day for everyone and he will go down as one of the great stayers when he retires.”

The subject of retirement is one that Dettori has played down in recent years - and judging by his current levels of enthusiasm for the sport it would appear the sight of him performing his trademark flying dismount is unlikely to stop any time soon.

He said: “Look, I’d love to win a Melbourne Cup and being a Newmarket boy the only Group One in England I’ve not won is the July Cup, so I would love to tick that off the list before I retire.

“I really don’t know when I will retire, as I feel good and I’m still competitive and I ride for a great stable. I want to go on for as long as I can, that is my dream.”

Lavish celebrations might normally be the order of the day to commemorate such an occasion - but with the current restrictions Dettori will mark his birthday spending time with those closest to him.

“I’ve got to pretend I’m going to be 49 again I can’t have a party. I will be 49 again this year then I will have a party next year for my 50th! I’m going to take my family to London and have a nice family dinner, cut the cake there and celebrate it that way instead.”