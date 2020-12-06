Chacun Pour Soi makes most of depleted field at Cork

Three non-runners left just three rivals and very little resistance to Chacun Pour Soi in the Grade 2 Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase, and the long-odds-on favourite duly made the most of the opportunity to pick up the €41,300 winner’s cheque on his seasonal debut.

There were few, if any, anxious moments for connections. Some of his jumping was effortless, some required him to be clever, but overall he was just too classy for his rivals. Stablemate Cash Back may have finished second but for crashing out at the last, where he brought down Djingle, leaving Darasso to pick up the pieces.

The race told us little we didn’t already know about Willie Mullins’ runner, but winning rider Paul Townend was just happy to have his mount back on track for a season one hopes will lead to the Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

“It was a great start for him,” said Townend. “He was fairly asleep early on in the race and got a good blow into himself. He had the other two well beaten when they fell at the last and was entitled to win. Thankfully he did, and it’s good to get him back on the track. He took a good blow and I think he’ll come on plenty for it.”

The Gordon Elliott-trained Joseph Conrad ran out an easy winner of the first division of the Charleville Cheese Maiden Hurdle. Keith Donoghue had him in front rank throughout and he readily asserted in the straight to win by a wide margin. The patiently ridden Good Time Johnny made a move which petered out in the closing stages.

Said Donoghue: “He’s a very good jumper, has loads of scope. He jumped a small bit left in the straight but I think he was just having a look at the hurdles. He couldn’t have done it much easier. He has a good high cruising speed and can quicken a bit off it. He can be a little bit keen at times, and I’d say two miles is his trip.”

Elliott doubled up when Mount Ida took the Grade 3 Kerry Group Irish EBF Mares’ Novice Chase. She can run in snatches but is not short of ability and that allied to a willing attitude to dig deep got her home in front. When Sapphire Lady backed out of it in the straight, it was left to Scarlet And Dove and the eventual winner to fight it out. Outjumped at the third-last, Mount Ida was back upsides two out and a good jump at the last sealed victory for Denis O’Regan’s mount.

Said O’Regan: “She half froze on me at the start and I had to get her warmed up, but she came on it then and, in hindsight, it worked out as they went a fair gallop early on, not like the last day. She was able to hang in there and had the experience from here the last day. She likes a battle – she’s a good, tough mare.”

Master McShee found only Appreciate It too good on his hurdling debut and built on that effort with an impressive display in the second division of the maiden hurdle. Ridden confidently by Ian Power, the imposing sort ranged upsides long-time leader Atlantic Fairy before the third-last, went on soon after and won with tonnes in hand.

It was a first winner for Cork native Paddy Corkery, who trains in Cappoquin. “I’ve put bad ones through my hands but had a good mare called Mrs Mac Veale, who I used to do a lot of the work on myself. I have the licence four years and I ride this fellow every day.

“A lot of people thought Appreciate It had an awful lot in the tank the last day, but I knew I had a good horse, and we were confident coming here today.”

Hurdling newcomers Autumn Evening and Curious Bride had a good buckle in the Galtee 3YO Maiden Hurdle which opened the card and the former found that bit extra in the closing stages to win a shade cosily for Sean O’Keeffe and Jessica Harrington. The winner can go on from this, while the runner-up should have no trouble getting off the mark.

From winning a point to point bumper on November 10, to winning the Grade 3 Kerry Group Stayers Novice Hurdle, Sayce Gold has come a long way in a short time. Her accurate jumping was a feature of her maiden success at Thurles and she was every bit as good this time for Darragh O’Keeffe, who gave her an ultra-confident ride.

Winning trainer Mick Winters said: “Today was very special because she proved she didn’t have to be in front. She’s talented, but if horses are healthy it’s very easy to train them. I’d imagine two and a half miles is her trip. I thought Darragh gave her a grand sensible ride. We’ll have to find something for her at Christmas, because she has no business sitting at home idle.”

Conright Boy, trained by Cathy O’Leary and ridden by Adam Short, recorded the fourth win of his career with a game display in the Low Low Handicap Hurdle. Bal De Rio looked to have matters in hand when leading over the last but the winner battled back to nab him on the line.

And the day finished with a third winner of the week for Philip Fenton as Zaccarela stayed on strongly in the testing conditions to touch off Feyan.