British racing preview: Altior absence opens door for Politologue

As was the case in the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, the late absence of Altior has opened the door for Politologue to win the Betfair Tingle Creek, the headline act at Sandown today.

Today was supposed to be the day Altior re-established him as the king of the two-mile chasing division but last night Nicky Henderson dropped a bombshell when announcing the son of High Chaparral won’t run this afternoon due to testing ground conditions.

“It is with a heavy heart we have decided that Altior is not going to run. We simply don’t want to bottom him again given what happened last year,” Henderson said.

“Everyone has seen how testing the ground was today and we’re not going to ask him to do it again.

“We’re very sorry to everyone who was looking forward to seeing him and it was a very tough decision for the Pughs, but we’ve got to do the best thing by the horse.

“It’s tough, and if there was any further rain forecast we may have left the decision until the morning, but it will be very holding ground and very hard work.

“We’ve been talking all night, we started off at 50-50 but we’re not even 90-10 now — he won’t run.”

That leaves the leaves the way clear for Politologue to regain a crown he won in 2017.

Paul Nicholls’ charge then enjoyed his biggest success when winning the Champion Chase last March but there was a suspicion that he had dropped lucky in a race that fell apart after Altior and Chacun Pour Soi were ruled out due to injury and Defi Du Seuil failed to fire on the day.

However, he jumped and travelled superbly on that occasion and, with the Nicholls team flying this season, he can add another Grade One success to his CV today.

The Planteur At Chapel Stud Henry VIII Novices’ Chase is the other Grade One on today’s Sandown card and Eldorado Allen can maintain his unbeaten record over fences.

It could be argued he was a tad fortunate in a Cheltenham Grade Two last time out as the front-running Gumball still had a healthy lead before falling at the second last.

However, Eldorado Allen was gradually edging closer at the time and Gumball’s fall robbed the race of what might have been a stirring duel.

Eldorado Allen has to concede weight to three promising four-year-olds today but he’s a superb jumper with a high cruising speed, strengths that should serve him well in this assignment.

Gold Cup runner-up Santini faces a searching examination on his return to action at Aintree today with Native River and Frodon lying in wait in the Grade Two William Hill Many Clouds Chase.

It promises to be a superb race but, rising nine, Santini is two years younger than Native River and that could ultimately prove decisive.

Little had gone right for the quirky Might Bite since he finished second to the aforementioned Native River in the 2018 Gold Cup but he may be able to roll back the years in the William Hill Grand Sefton Handicap Chase.

After a string of dismal efforts, there were signs of life at Ascot last time out and if he takes to the national fences, he’ll be a big danger to all. That’s obviously a big if but it’s one reflected in tempting each-way odds of 16-1.

Aintree specialist Walk In The Mill can complete a hat-trick in the William Hill Becher Handicap Chase.

Robert Walford’s charge was well beaten at Ascot on his seasonal reappearance at the end of October but the expectation is he will strip fitter this afternoon and a big run seems likely.

Selections

Aintree 1.30: Walk In The Mill

Sandown 1.50: Eldorado Allen

Aintree 2.05: Megan

Sandown 2.25: Politologue (Nap)

Aintree 2.40: Santini (NB)

Sandown 3.00: Cloudy Glen

Aintree 3.15: Might Bite (Each-way)

Sandown 3.35: Mister Coffey