Punchestown tips: Neverushacon can go one better

The Ballymore Group Risk Of Thunder Chase opens the card at Punchestown and Neverushacon can go one place better than in 2019 when he finished runner-up to Yanworth. That was his debut over the banks course, and he had one of today’s main rivals, Ballyboker Bridge, behind him on that occasion.

The selection later went on to win over the course and, in doing so, confirmed the form with Ballyboker Bridge. The latter has tonnes of experience of this course, jumps particularly well around here, and is respected, but he is now rising 14 and will do well to reverse form with the selection, who is four years his junior.

Wake Up Early has strong claims in the Thatch At Ballymore Handicap Chase. Francis Flood’s horse has just one win to his name, in a Galway handicap chase here in September 2019, but he subsequently ran some decent races in defeat including on his return, in September. Today’s ground and trip should be in his favour and he can prove too strong for his rivals.

Smart bumper horse Julie’s Stowaway has the ability to win a maiden hurdle and, heading into the Hub At Ballymore Maiden Hurdle, should be all the better for his recent return, at Galway. Runner-up Run For Oscar boosted that form when winning next time and, with improvement expected from his own run, Julies Stowaway ought to be hard to beat.

However, Willie Mullins has two stable debutants, in Blue Lord and Glens Of Antrim, so it may not be so straightforward. Both of those are likely types on paper and market will likely reveal expectation.

Deilginis can make a winning return over hurdles in the finale, the Ballymore Kildare Mares’ Handicap Hurdle. Joseph O’Brien’s mare won her last two outings of last season, both over fences, and as a result earned a mark of 122 over fences. When last over hurdles, she ran off a mark of 91 and was also successful. That earned a jump to 100 which, in light of last season’s exploits, is more than manageable.

Lost Oscar is an interesting rival. The lightly raced five-year-old won on her only outing in a bumper but was well beaten in three maiden hurdles and a handicap before showing up a bit better on her final start of last season. A half-sister to former Grade One-winning novice chaser For Non Stop, if not today she should soon be able to improve past her mark of 101.

SELECTIONS

12:30 Neverushacon (Nap)

1:00 Colreevy

1:30 Wake Up Early

2:00 Loved Out

2:30 Julie’s Stowaway

3:00 Breakeven

3:30 Deilginis (NB)

NEXT BEST

12:30 Ballyboker Bridge

1:00 Royal Thief

1:30 I’ll Be That Lady

2:00 Alexei Vronsky

2:30 Blue Lord

3:00 Coolbawn Lad

3:30 Lost Oscar