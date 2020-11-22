Appreciate It makes smooth transition to hurdling at Cork

With the season finding stride, so too is Willie Mullins’ yard and he added three more to his tally, all with the potential to take high rank as the season progresses.

At odds of 1-12, nobody got rich backing Appreciate It in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle, but the more important factor was that the Cheltenham Champion Bumper runner-up made a smooth transition to jumping.

Paul Townend was content to sit behind the pace aboard the hot-pot and only asked his mount to move to challenge going to the last. He jumped that flight upsides 50-1 chance Master McShee before moving away under little pressure to win by two and a half lengths.

“I’m very happy with that,” said Townend. “He picked up when I wanted him at the back of the last. He’s deadly to jump - electric. He had a lot of it done before he came to us. Over two miles today, you couldn’t be happier, and he will have no problem going further.”

Ganapathi, winner of a flat race in France in November, also made a winning start over jumps in the first division of the Sobac Soil.ie Used On Cork Racecourse Maiden Hurdle. The four-year-old has all the looks of a smart hurdler and this performance was convincing in its execution. He travelled nicely, jumped well and picked up well to hold the promising Rajsalad.

“I’d say he’ll come on plenty for that,” said Townend. “He jumped very well but missed the last. It’s very testing ground and with one going off in front, it made it a true-run race. We went our own gallop in behind and he kept up the gallop. He’ll improve for it.”

Winner of two bumpers and a hurdle, Yukon Lil completed the set by making a winning start over fences in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Beginners’ Chase. With just a couple of exceptions, she was very good and will have little trouble stepping up in grade.

“She was very good,” said Townend. “I galloped into the first a little bit but she was awesome after that. She took a chance down the straight but, on the whole, it was a brilliant round of jumping. I suppose she didn’t get a good run at last season as it was cut short, but she’s a smart mare and she’ll do well in them mares’ chases.”

The Noel Meade-trained Thedevilscoachman, winner of a decent bumper on his only outing of last season, made a winning jumps debut in the second division of the maiden hurdle. Favourite Grand Bornard set out to make all but was wayward over the first few obstacles and, while he travelled well into the straight, the winner moved up going best going to the second-last and when Denis O’Regan asked him to go, the response was impressive.

“He ran on nicely up the straight,” said O’Regan. “He had been working very well at home. He’s a nice laid-back horse but still has plenty to learn. He jumped his hurdles well enough and is a horse that can, hopefully, progress.”

Galway-born jockey Alan King claimed his first winner on these shores when guiding the Seamus Fahey-trained Take All to victory in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle.

Fittingly, two Rebels fought out the finish to the Kevin McManus Bookmaker Handicap Hurdle, and it was Rebel Waltz, trained by Tom Nagle and ridden by Danny Mullins, who landed the spoils from the running-on Rebel Early.

Mick Winters has his team in superb form and Chatham Street Lad gave him his fourth winner in 12 days when taking the Mallow Handicap Chase. The eight-year-old travelled well the whole way and, under a confident and well-judged ride by Conor Orr, was well on top at the line. It was the horse’s second win in little over a month, the first having come off a lay-off of more than a 15 months.

Notice To Close, trained by Seamus Neville and ridden by Brian Hayes, opened as big as 50-1 on Saturday but was sent off an 11-2 chance for the INH Stallion Owners EBF Beginners’ Chase. The gret was in front rank throughout and battle on gamely to deny Enjoy D’allen by a neck.