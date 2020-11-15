Punchestown report: Abacadabras headlines stunning Gordon Elliott four-timer

Gordon Elliott had another day to remember at Punchestown, winning the Grade One, two Grade Twos and adding the bumper for good measure, but young rider Jack Foley also elevated his status with a double for Tom Mullins.

The Grade One Unibet Morgiana Hurdle was a tremendous spectacle, from which Elliott’s Abacadabras emerged the winner, but what it might have told us for the future is a little more difficult to decipher.

In testing conditions, it is understandable it was not run at a furious pace and, as a result, the entire field turned for home with a chance. Coeur Sublime looked to be going best of all but Abacadabras jumped the last marginally in front and soon asserted under Jack Kennedy.

He looked to have matters in hand with half a furlong to go but Jason The Militant stayed on strongly to the line to push him to a neck, with Saint Roi making significant late progress to be just a short head further back.

“I ended up there way too soon but got away with it,” admitted Kennedy. “I switched out going across the bottom, which was probably the cause of me getting there too soon, but I was lucky I didn’t get tangled up in the mess, so it was great.

“He was hit and miss in his jumping just when he wasn’t getting a clear look at his hurdles. He’s well able to jump, it’s just about putting it altogether.”

As for coming back to the field late on, Kennedy added: “He wasn’t getting tired. I was there too soon, and he’s a quirky sort. He pricked his ears and was having a good look around. I would have liked to have got a lead for longer, but it worked out anyway. He’s probably the best two-mile hurdler that I’ve sat on. He’s going to have to keep improving, and hopefully he can.”

Abacadabras remains as big as 12-1 for the Champion Hurdle in March, while Saint Roi shortened with some firms but lengthened to a best-price 8-1 with another.

A little earlier in the day, Kennedy, Elliott and owners Gigginstown House Stud had also taken the Grade Two Unibet 1000th Race Celebration Race with long odds-on favourite Fury Road.

It was straightforward every step of the way for the Stayers’ Hurdle aspirant.

Elliott’s Pencilfulloflead wasted little time over hurdles and, in just two runs over fences, has already proven himself a high-class sort. Workmanlike on his chasing debut, he took the step up to Grade Two company in his stride when taking the Liam & Valeria Brennan Florida Pearl Novice Chase.

Rachael Blackmore, who wore the Robcour colours to victory, said: “He has really stepped up (since his debut), and I think he’s a horse with a really big future. His jumping was better today, he relished the ground and stayed all the way to the line.

“I know Latest Exhibition was rated much higher over hurdles, but we felt this lad was going to make into a much better chaser and he’s really stamped that today.”

Elliott completed his four-timer when point-to-point winner Hollow Games, bought for £255,000 (€284,206), made a winning track debut in grand style, under Jamie Codd.

Jack Foley recorded the first leg of his and Tom Mullins’ 271-1 double when giving Chavi Artist a beautifully judged ride in the Ryan’s Cleaning Handicap Chase, and he completed his brace when getting a great late tune out of 33-1 chance Grand Partner in the Guinness Handicap Hurdle.

Willie Mullins saddled the first two in the listed Frontline Security Grabel Mares’ Hurdle and it provided the best finish of the afternoon.

Paul Townend brought eventual winner Buildmeupbuttercup with a beautifully timed run on the outside to head Elimay on the run-in and they battled all the way to the line, where a nose separated them.

Mullins and Townend doubled up when Fighter Allen made a winning debut for the stable by taking the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle.

Formerly with Elliott, the Chris Jones-owned half-brother to Envoi Allen was keen through the race but his class got him through, and he looks to have a bright future.