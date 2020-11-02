Curragh tips: Baseman looks up to the task in maiden 

The Curragh plays host to the day’s only meeting in Ireland and Dermot Weld’s Baseman gets the nap to take the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Seven weeks ago, at Tipperary, the Kingman colt made his debut and was strongly fancied to make it a winning one. He broke well but was soon short of space and shuffled back to midfield. Forced to switch wide to make a late run, he went down by a head to the highly regarded Toshizou.

He is clearly up to the task of winning a maiden and, unless one of the newcomers is well above average, he should get off the mark this time. Aidan O’Brien has interesting debutants in Arturo Toscanini and The Mediterranean, while John Oxx’s Safecracker, which is a half-brother to dual Derby runner-up Jack Hobbs, is also worth noting in the market.

Stellify was an unlucky loser last time at Galway and can make amends in the second division of the Happy Retirement Eamonn Lloyd Apprentice Handicap.

Ado McGuinness’s filly was quite keen in the early stages but had plenty left when badly hampered on the run out of the dip. She recovered quite well and picked up in the closing stages to finish a close third and, had she had any luck in running, would surely have won.

Her record of 12 runs and no win temper enthusiasm just a little and there’s the added complexity of the handicapper having penalised her 5lbs for that run, but she is in great heart, the stable could hardly be in better form, and she has conditions in her favour. She can make it thirteenth time lucky.

The first division of the A Taste Of Kildare At Christmas Handicap looks quite a modest affair and Johnny Feane’s Praying Mantis can use the opportunity to get off the mark.

Well beaten in three maidens, the filly made her handicap debut last month at Gowran Park and ran with promise in sixth place behind Drombeg Duke. With just four runs under her belt, she has plenty of potential for improvement and the booking of Gavin Ryan is a positive.

She is just preferred to Miss Florentine, who was too keen last time but certainly showed enough to suggest she could win races. She must settle better to get home over today’s trip and in the testing conditions but the stable is in good form and the booking of Colin Keane catches the eye.

CURRAGH

Tommy Lyons

12:30 Joan Of Arc

1:00 Baseman (nap)

1:30 We’ll Go Again

2:05 Praying Mantis

2:40 Matilda With Me

3:15 Call Me Dolly

3:50 Stellify (nb)

4:20 Clear Quartz

Next Best

12:30 Dagoda

1:00 Arturo Toscanini

1:30 Half Nutz

2:05 Miss Florentine

2:40 Kudbegood

3:15 Grace To Grace

3:50 Andratx

4:20 Blue Umbrella