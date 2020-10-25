Robbie Power hoping for quick return after Aintree fall

Robbie Power hopes to return to action in midweek after hurting his knee in a fall at Aintree on Sunday.

The Gold Cup-winning rider was stood down for the rest of the meeting after taking a tumble from Vision Des Flos at the second fence in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Veterans’ Handicap Chase.

He walked gingerly into the weighing room after being brought back to the stands by ambulance.

“I’m fine. I’ve just got a bit of soft-tissue damage in my knee, but it feels all right,” said Power.

“I’ve got plenty of movement in it, just plenty of bruising. Hopefully, it will be fine in a couple of days or so.

“I’ll see what I’m like in the morning, but hopefully it’s not too bad and I’ll be back in midweek.”

Nuts Well gave trainer Ann Hamilton her biggest success to date in the Monet’s Garden Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase on the same card.

The nine-year-old, whose top-weight of 11st 10lb was reduced by the 3lb claim of jockey Danny McMenamin, outstayed Clondaw Castle to claim victory.

Imperial Presence made most of the running with Midnight Shadow and Crievehill to the fore with the latter going on four out.

He was soon challenged by Oldgrangewood and Clondaw Castle, who put in their bids with Itchy Feet and Nuts Well.

There was little between the quartet at the last, but Nuts Well (18-1) and Clondaw Castle knuckled down to fight it the finish.

It was only in the closing strides Nuts Well got on top, to win by a length and a half.

Itchy Feet was a length back in third, with four and a half lengths back to Oldgrangewood in fourth.

Nuts Well was given a quote of 33-1 for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival with Betfair and Paddy Power.

Downpatrick-born McMenamin — who is based with Nicky Richards, who trained three-time Old Roan winner Monet’s Garden — told Racing TV: “He showed a lot of heart out there today, he had to dig deep for it but he did it in the end.

“I didn’t want to rush him, I wanted him to see out the trip. He got the revs up a bit at the last and got in a bit tight, but he was quick away from the back of it.

“It’s great to win this race.”

Elsewhere on the card, Minellacelebration continued his love affair with the Merseyside venue as he recorded a third course and distance success in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Veterans’ Handicap Chase.

The 11-year-old, trained by Katy Price, quickly put the race to bed after leading at the second-last fence in the hands of Ben Poste.

The rest of the field were playing for places as the 15-2 chance ran out an emphatic winner of leg three of the veterans’ chase series over three miles and a furlong.

Minellacelebration scored by 14 lengths with Pobbles Bay staying on to claim second by a neck from Sametegal.