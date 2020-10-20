Tipperary and Fairyhouse tips: Captain Guinness can take charge early

Two meetings this afternoon, and certainly the better of the two is in Tipperary where the beginners’ chase is the highlight.

Some smart sorts from last season are set to line up, but the nap goes to Captain Guinness, who looked a chaser in the making in his three fine runs over hurdles last season.

He caused a bit of an upset when racing clear late on to win a maiden hurdle in which leader Blackbow fell at the last but showed it to be no fluke when runner-up to Andy Dufresne in a Grade 2 on his next start. He then went to Cheltenham for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and had not yet been asked for maximum effort when brought down two out.

He has the potential to go right to the top as a chaser and, given he likes to get on with things, he can put today’s rivals to the sword from an early stage.

Exit Poll and Soviet Pimpernel will make a mark in this sphere, but Unexcepted can give the selection most to think about. His beating of Jason The Militant in a maiden hurdle reads particularly well but he disappointed on his next two starts. The half-brother to Great Field is likely to be a different proposition now chasing and must be given maximum respect.

The Junction Rated Novice Hurdle looks a decent contest and Visionarian can make the most of the weight he receives from all his rivals. Winner of his only point to point, it was an eventful hurdle which he won on his only track outing to date, but he looked good in doing so and should appreciate softer conditions today. He is a bright prospect and can maintain his unbeaten record.

In Fairyhouse, Windsor Pass can take the opener, the Ballyhane Stud Fillies’ Maiden, for Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley.

Well backed but well beaten on debut over six furlongs on good ground, she posted a much more encouraging effort when fourth to Van Gogh in a seven-furlong maiden on yielding ground. Today’s more testing ground should help bring out the best in the filly and she is preferred to Friendly and Zumoradda.

TIPPERARY

Tommy Lyons

1:30 Sister Eliza

2:05 Visionarian

2:40 Chosen Hour

3:15 Major Destination

3:50 Captain Guinness (nap)

4:25 Glenquin Castle

4:55 The Broom Squire

5:25 Letsbeclearaboutit

Next Best

1:30 Rock Chica

2:05 Lignou

2:40 Top Line Tommy

3:15 West Cork Wildway

3:50 Unexcepted

4:25 Capture The Dream

4:55 Fox Le Bel

5:25 Don Diablo

FAIRYHOUSE

Tommy Lyons

1:20 Windsor Pass (nb)

1:55 Angel Palanas

2:30 Sagittarius Rising

3:05 Glow Worm

3:40 Enter The Red

4:15 High Lake

4:45 Thefaithfulindian

Next Best

1:20 Friendly

1:55 Dark Magic

2:30 Count Of Carabass

3:05 Royal Hideaway

3:40 Pretty Smart

4:15 Fiadhna

4:45 Poster Child