Ascot preview: Magical set to repeat Champions Day trick

Hopes of a glorious Ascot swansong for Enable were dashed on Monday when the decision was taken to retire the dual Arc heroine but the presence of 22 Group 1 winners across six races means Qipco British Champions Day will still be a real treat.

A fiendishly tricky handicap rounds off proceedings but, before that, it's quality all the way with four Group 1s up for grabs.

Long Distance Cup, 1.20pm

The first equine star on show will be Stradivarius and the three-time Gold Cup winner will be a hard nut to crack if anywhere near his best. However, he has twice been turned over in this Group 2 and will rock up at Ascot on the back of a tame enough effort when seventh in a bad Arc a mere 13 days ago.

Admittedly, that race was not run to suit but it was his third defeat in five starts this season and there's just a doubt about whether he's quite as good as he was. At the prices, an each-play on Morando might be the way to go. Stepping up to two miles is an obvious question mark but, in each of his three starts this season, the seven-year-old has shaped as though he now wants an extreme trip.

It's also worth remembering he ended last season by running away with a Group 3 at Ascot, a campaign he began by trashing Kew Gardens at Chester. With the ground in his favour, he could outrun odds of 16-1.

Sprint Stakes, 1.55pm

Dream Of Dreams has twice flopped in this race but can set the record straight this afternoon.

The Michael Stoute-trained six-year-old was gelded at the end of last season and has enjoyed a superb 2020, finding only Hello Youmzaim too good in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot before a dominant win in a Newbury Group 2 and a belated Group 1 breakthrough in the Sprint Cup at Haydock.

His past record in this race is an obvious concern but he's better and more consistent than ever this season and seems to have benefitted from being campaigned more sparingly.

July Cup hero Oxted is an obvious threat but Dream Of Dreams is unquestionably the one they all have to beat.

Fillies & Mares Stakes, 2.30pm

No Enable but John Gosden and Frankie Dettori could still land the spoils courtesy of Mehdaayih. The Frankel filly has reportedly been laid out for this race since finishing fifth to Lord North in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot on her only start of 2020.

It's easily forgotten that Mehdaayih was sent off favourite in last year's Oaks on the back of an impressive trial success at Chester.

Things went awry at Epsom but she proved she was a Group 1 filly when second in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood before ending her campaign with an honourable effort behind Magical in the Champion Stakes.

The suspicion is we have not yet seen the best of her but this isn't an especially strong Group 1 and she might not get a better chance of a top-level success.

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, 3.05pm

With due respect to Magical, Palace Pier is the star of today's show and the Kingman colt can stretch his unbeaten run to six races. Always regarded as a smart prospect, John Gosden's charge established himself as the real deal when getting the better of Pinatubo in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and then followed up with another Group 1 success when winning the Jacques le Marois in Deauville last time out.

That French success was on heavy ground so the testing conditions he'll encounter today shouldn't be a problem. French raider The Revenant, runner-up to King Of Change last year, should also relish conditions but he lacks the start quality of Palace Pier.

Aidan O'Brien's Circus Maximus is unbeaten in two trips to Ascot but he always looks vulnerable when up against a top-class opponent and has nearly six lengths to find on Palace Pier on the Deauville run. He should run another admirable race but Palace Pier looks a class apart.

Champion Stakes, 3.40pm

Magical was toughness personified in winning this race last season and the five-year-old can crown another cracking campaign by retaining her title.

Last year's Ascot success came at the end of a season in which she danced every dance, running nine times in total. She has been campaigned more sparingly this season but looked better than ever when turning the tables on York conqueror Ghaiyyath in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown last month with subsequent Arc hero Sottsass back in fourth.

That's clearly the best form on offer and it'll take a mighty effort to lower her colours.

The market suggests Mishriff is her biggest danger and John Gosden's charge did well to overcome a troubled passage to win the Prix du Jockey Club before winning a Deauville Group 2 last time out. He's clearly a talented sort but this be the first time he meets a rival of Magical's calibre and the expectation is she'll have his measure.

Selections

1.20: Morando (Each-way)

1.55: Dream Of Dreams

2.30: Mehdaayih (Each-way)

3.05: Palace Pier (NB)

3.40: Magical (Nap)