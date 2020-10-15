Magical and Addeybb in Champion Stakes rematch

Magical and Addeybb, the first two home in last year's Qipco Champion Stakes, will face off again at Ascot on Saturday with 11 runners declared for this season's renewal.

Aidan O'Brien's durable mare Magical is a seven-time Group 1 winner, adding the Pretty Polly Stakes, Tattersalls Gold Cup, and Irish Champion Stakes to her tally this term after connections rethought retirement plans initially announced at the end of last year.

O'Brien also runs impressive Derby winner Serpentine and Japan, who were both denied a run in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe due to an issue with contaminated feed.

The Ballydoyle handler thinks Magical could roll on to next month's Breeders' Cup meeting, should all go well on Saturday.

"The lads will see what they want to do, but it's a very strong possible that she could go to Keeneland if everything goes well," O'Brien said.

"That's the plan, absolutely (Ryan Moore rides Magical).

"The plan is that Colin (Keane) will ride Japan and William (Buick) will ride Serpentine, that's what we're thinking at the moment.

"We were very happy going into the Arc with Japan. We've had to carry on another two weeks, but everything has gone very well.

"We were over the moon with Serpentine in the Grand Prix de Paris, it was only a trial.

"He's coming back to a mile and a quarter, but we're looking forward to seeing him run."

The William Haggas-trained Addeybb went down by three-quarters of a length 12 months ago, but has since elevated himself into a true Group 1 performer with two wins at the highest level in Australia.

His only defeat in 12 months came at Royal Ascot in the Prince of Wales's Stakes when second to Lord North and he will face John Gosden's four-year-old again.

Lord North progressed rapidly through the handicap ranks from winning last year's Cambridgeshire to victory at the highest level, but has not run since finishing third in the Juddmonte International.

Gosden has another very strong string to his bow in the shape of French Derby winner Mishriff, who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori, while there is an interesting French challenger in the shape of Skalleti, a mud-lover who beat subsequent Arc winner Sottsass in August.

Hollie Doyle rides Extra Elusive, Pyledriver drops back half a mile in distance having run well in the St Leger while Desert Encounter and San Donato also run.

Meanwhile, Palace Pier will face 13 rivals as he bids to maintain his unbeaten record in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Gosden's lightly-raced colt stepped up from winning a handicap at Newcastle soon after racing's resumption in June to winning the St James's Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting.

He then travelled to France to beat Europe's best milers in the Prix Jacques le Marois and is an odds-on favourite to take his record to six from six.

Gosden also runs the filly Nazeef — who has been a star for connections this season, winning at Royal Ascot and also at the highest level in the Falmouth and Sun Chariot Stakes.

Palace Pier's main rival could be last year's runner-up The Revenant, who only made his seasonal reappearance at the recent Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe meeting when winning the Prix Daniel Wildenstein for a second time.

He found only King Of Change a length and a quarter too good 12 months ago, and will once again have the soft ground he so loves.

Aidan O'Brien runs Circus Maximus, the ultra-consistent four-year-old, but he has plenty of ground to make up on the favourite from their run in France two months ago.

O'Brien will also be represented by Lancaster House and Royal Dornoch.

Century Dream will run in the race for a third time, having finished third two years ago and seventh last year, while Lord Glitters will also be making his third appearance in the race.

Dark Vision, Escobar, Roseman, Sir Busker, Molatham, and Michael Stoute's Veracious, last year's Falmouth winner, complete the list.