Sacred Rhyme puts Shane Foley back in front in jockey's championship

When Colin Keane won the first race at Navan on Wednesday, he moved three clear of Shane Foley in the jockeys’ championship but by the end of today’s first race at Thurles, Foley was back in front in a race that looks likely to go all the way to the line.

After three winners on Wednesday brought him back level, Foley edged ahead when Sacred Rhyme ran out an easy winner of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden.

The daughter of Lope De Vega appreciated the soft conditions and, after taking up the running late on, skipped clear to the line to win by a wide margin.

She has a long way to go to live up to the exploits of last year’s winner, subsequent Irish 1000 Guineas heroine Peaceful, but the winning rider believes Jessica Harrington’s filly is a fine prospect.

Said Foley: “She had a lovely run in Cork, and that was on quick ground.

“We thought she would appreciate this bit of slower ground, and she improved loads from her first run. She’s a nice filly going forward, and I think she might be a listed filly next year.”

Ben Coen made a return to the winner’s enclosure just one day after making his return from injury.

Keen to get Rebel Step to the front early in the Thurles Nursery, when he got there he moved across to the rails and that may have been the winning of the race.

Flying Visit threw down a strong challenge in the straight but the winner, trained by Andy Slattery, responded well to pressure to fend off that rival.

Having had beaten favourites in the first two races, Aidan O’Brien and Seamie Heffernan ensured that particular treble would not be completed when Salsa finally got her turn in the Racing Again October 22 Maiden.

Slowly away from her wide draw, she had to be ridden quite vigorously to get to her desired position at the head of affairs.

Ballinlough Gale headed her in the straight, but she battled back bravely to win by half a length. It was an important breakthrough for the sister to dual Guineas winner Hermosa.

And O’Brien and Heffernan doubled up when Evening Primrose thoroughly appreciated the step up to two miles for the www.thurlesraces.ie Handicap.

Unplaced in all previous starts, for much of this race she looked likely to be a bit-part player, but Heffernan persisted on her and, with a strong finish down the middle of the track, she got on top late for an ultimately quite comprehensive success.

“I couldn’t see her having any chance, but Aidan said she was mad fit and not to give up on her,” said Heffernan.

“She’s probably been crying out for the trip and is probably strong enough now.

“Genuine is a big plus and genuine is what she was, and she stays well.”

There was a tight finish to the Moyne Handicap but the John McConnell-trained Blankiedoodie, who was always prominent from his low draw, did just enough to emerge triumphant over Adapt To Dan and No Way Jack.

Winning jockey Gary Carroll completed a double when partnering reserve Call Me Dolly to victory in the Littleton Handicap. Gavin Cromwell’s four-year-old deserved this change of luck after some fine runs in defeat.

Always well positioned and moving strongly, she challenged early in the straight and ran on well to beat favourite Franno.

The Horse & Jockey Maiden brought the card to a close and the John Queally-trained Arcadian Sunrise made virtually every yard of the running in the hands of Denis O’Regan. There were plenty of potential dangers turning for home but the winner had plenty left and stretched on late to win with a considerable amount in hand.