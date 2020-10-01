Clonmel report: Richie Condon makes Irish breakthrough with stylish ride aboard Abbey

Conna rider Richie Condon made the breakthrough in Ireland with a stylish ride aboard Casamari Abbey in the Carrick-On-Suir Handicap Hurdle at Clonmel.

The 7lb claimer, who has ridden winners in Britain, got the well-backed six-year-old into a great rhythm from an early stage, bided his time before hitting the front two out, and from there it was plain sailing. Winning trainer Pat Fahy was delighted with horse and rider, saying: “I’m delighted for Richie. It’s great that he has broken his duck in Ireland now. He is with me six days a week and doesn’t know when to stop working. That’s hard to see nowadays and he deserves every ride he gets.

“And the horse deserved to win. He has been running consistently. He used to get upset going racing whereas he has settled now.”

Said the winning rider: “I kept to the outside throughout and it looked like I missed a bit of scrimmaging down the inner and got a grand clear run. At the top of the hill, I took a bit of a pull, and he always travelled smoothly. It was just a matter of not hitting the front too soon, and he won well.

“He had been competitive off that mark all season and deserved to bounce out and win one. I rode him the last day in a more competitive race in which he finished third, and I knew today he would be thereabouts. He was in good form at home, and Pat’s horses are running great. He had a big winner last week at Listowel, and from a small team at home they are all running really well.”

It was also a great day for Kilworth trainer Desmond Kenneally and his neighbour, jockey Darragh Allen, as they teamed up to take the Kilsheelan Mares’ Maiden Hurdle with Empors Sword. “Her mother (Collou) won a bumper in Mallow, so this is great,” said Kenneally. “She was very hard to keep right but we eventually got her right and I knew there was a race in her. We’ll probably look for a handicap next.”

Gordon Elliott recorded a double which included the featured Captain Christy Rated Novice Chase with Aforementioned. Jack Kennedy’s mount stretched away from the last to win readily from Whatsyourstatus, who had traded 1-20 when ranging upsides two out. Elliott also took the opener, a maiden hurdle, with stable debutant Gold Des Bois.

Bumper winner He’s A Hardy Bloke, ridden by Finny Maguire for Noel Meade, looked a particularly nice prospect for jumping when sprinting clear for a facile success.