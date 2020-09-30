Punchestown report: Line Out justifies market support

Handicap debutant Line Out, trained by John Kiely, justified 4-1 favouritism in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Handicap Chase run on rain-softened ground in Punchestown.

The recent Ballinrobe winner overcame a few mistakes along the way before arriving to challenge turning for home and stayed on for Denis O’Regan to prevail by half-length from long-time leader Cooldine Bog.

O’Regan stated: “The ground is soft enough for him, but he got away with it. he was never really travelling and he takes a while to warm to his jumping.

“I stayed out of the chewed-up ground, so he was on his own at the last and had a good look at it. But he found plenty for me. He’s getting the hang of chasing and is a much better horse on better ground.”

The market suggested the O’Brien Event Catering Maiden Hurdle was a straight match between 6-5 joint-favourites Mr Jackman, a dual bumper-winner, and Henry de Bromhead’s French import Gaspard Du Seuil, winner of his only start in France.

Both horses held every chance in the closing stages but failed to cope with the Matt Smith-trained fellow hurdling debutant and 22-1 shot Formal Order, produced by Keith Donoghue at the last flight to beat Mr Jackman by a head.

Donoghue explained: “His work at home has been good, but he disappointed in his two flat runs since Matt got him. He would have been an unlucky loser today — I got boxed-in turning for home, but to be fair he showed a nice turn of foot.”

Noel Meade’s 128-rated Young Ted was sent off 30-100 favourite for the three-mile Kaizen Brand Evolution Maiden Hurdle and, left in front at the second last, duly landed the odds, coming home 11 lengths clear.

“He was entitled to do that,” stated Meade. “He had a few little issues last season, but I think he has done well over the summer. He stays very, very well and will go for a three-mile handicap somewhere now.”

Successful with Jack Hackett on Tuesday, Dot Love was on the mark again when 16-1 shot Gotthenod came from off the pace under Simon Torrens (deputising for the injured Cathal Landers) to win the Fitzpatrickpromotions.ie Mares Handicap Hurdle at the expense of Paula’s Prayer.

“Two miles is sharp enough for her, but the softer ground helped,” assistant trainer Ciarán Murphy said.

“She might win another hurdle or two, but chasing will be her job.” Winner of his maiden hurdle last time, the Emmet Mullins-trained The Shunter justified hefty support (backed into 11-10 favourite) in the Salessense Beginners Chase, surviving some minor mistakes before coasting home an 18-length winner.

“He made a couple of mistakes, but should learn from today,” said winning rider Brian Hayes. “He was entitled to do that after the last day, although we were a bit worried about his jumping.”

The bumper went to Lorna Fowler’s Colonel Mustard, beaten by Purple Mountain on his debut in Killarney but ridden to a clear-cut victory here by Aine O’Connor.