Roscommon tips: Fort can prove worth on chasing debut

Fort Worth Texas can make a winning chase debut in the Castlerea Mares’ Beginners’ Chase on this afternoon’s National Hunt card in Roscommon.

A winner of four of her six outings in point to points, she won a bumper and one of her six outings over timber, but the switch to chasing should see her in her best light and her trainer, Colin Bowe, has found her a great opportunity to get off to the perfect start.

Clear best of today’s runners over hurdles and versatile with regard to ground, she can prove too classy for her rivals.

The feature on the card is the Ballymore Group Irish EBF Kilbegnet Novice Chase and Benruben can follow up his Killarney success.

Fourth to Davids Charm on his first start for Henry De Bromhead, he got the better of a late buckle with Fan De Blues in a decent beginners’ chase at Killarney on his second start. He is entitled to improve further for that run, has plenty of experience over fences, and can take this at the expense of Convara and Andalusa.

Convara would have finished in front of Benruben at Tipperary but for tipping up at the last and handing the race to Davids Charm, who was mounting a challenge at that point.

He made amends for that luckless effort with a smooth success in Galway, where he beat the 134-rated Star Max. That suggests there is little between them, and that should be the case in today’s race. Andalusa is on the up and impressed with her round of jumping last week at Listowel. This race looks much more competitive, but she must be respected.

ROSCOMMON

Tommy Lyons

1:15 Kapard

1:45 Red Iron

2:15 Shadows Return

2:45 Streets Of Doyen

3:15 Benruben

3:45 Fort Worth Texas (nap)

4:15 Chemical Energy

Next Best

1:15 Bacchus Lescribaa

1:45 Jenny’s Getaway

2:15 Blue Ribbon

2:45 Baily Thunder

3:15 Convara

3:45 Amor Verdadero

4:15 Velvet Elvis