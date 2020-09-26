Curragh and Listowel tips: Dance Jupiter can run rings around opponents

Joseph O’Brien can top and tail the card at the Curragh, with Dance Jupiter the nap selection to take the finale, the Manguard Plus Handicap.

Winner of a maiden last year, when beating Patrick Sarsfield, he was subsequently sold for 275,000 guineas to connections of that winner. He made his debut for O’Brien in a handicap at Galway a fortnight ago and could be deemed a shade unfortunate not to make it a winning one.

He has been put up 3lb for that effort but that’s of little concern as he looks a really smart prospect. This is tougher than his comeback race but the four-year-old son of Kingsbarns can take it in his stride.

Belmont Avenue can take the opener, the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden, for the O’Brien team. The youngster made his debut in Cork just 10 days ago and, despite getting very warm in the preliminaries, ran a huge race to be beaten just a head by Malaysian.

That was a fine start to his career, one he should have little trouble building on, and he can go one place better this afternoon. Santa Barbara, a half-sister to Iridessa and Order Of Australia, is a newcomer worth noting in the betting.

The feature on the card is the Group 2 Alan Smurfit Memorial Beresford Stakes and Ace Aussie can land the spoils for Jessica Harrington. Runner-up to Hudson River on debut, he was off for a couple of months before returning earlier this month in Cork.

On the latter occasion, there were still signs of greenness and the seven-furlong trip was on the sharp side, but he picked up really well inside the final furlong to win going away. That experience and today’s longer trip should ensure an even better display, and he can continue the great season for the Harrington yard.

High Definition, who looked so good on debut, is an obvious danger. He quickened up in the style of a smart sort to beat stablemate Wordsworth at the Curragh in late August and, with loads of scope for improvement, will be there at the death, as should Wujood, who beat Liffey River on debut and also looks a colt with a bright future.

On the final day of the Listowel Harvest Festival, Finest Evermore can complete her hat-trick of wins for the season by taking the Allman Contracts Novice Hurdle. Trained by Willie Mullins, the filly won a bumper in Cork before making her jumping debut in a maiden at Tipperary and, with a fine round of jumping, raced away to a facile success over Papal Lodge.

This is certainly tougher but she looks a high-class prospect and can take this at the expense of Lynwood Gold, who won a maiden hurdle at the third time of asking and, based on a Flat mark of 91, should be capable of much more in this discipline.

Tomorrow at the Curragh, Van Gogh can get punters off to a winning start by finally getting off the mark in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. Swift Flight looks a decent each-way alternative.

Order Of Australia wasn’t impressive in shedding his maiden status last week in Dundalk but, back on the grass and up in trip, he can follow up in the Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital Race.

CURRAGH (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

12:50 Belmont Avenue

1:25 Belle Image

2:00 Barretstown

2:35 Stalingrad

3:15 Ace Aussie

3:50 Summerghand

4:20 Full Moon Magic

4:50 Dance Jupiter (nap)

Next Best

12:50 Santa Barbara

1:25 Ferrybank

2:00 Dreams Delivered

2:35 Soul Seeker

3:15 High Definition

3:50 Southern Horse

4:20 Hazran

4:50 Quizical

LISTOWEL (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

1:40 Hammersmith

2:15 Finest Evermore (nb)

2:50 Born By The Sea

3:25 Withallduerespect

4:00 Midland Millie

4:30 Veneziano Springs

5:00 Glorious Getaway

5:30 Weseekhimhere

Next Best

1:40 Annie Pender

2:15 Lynwood Gold

2:50 Dromore Lad

3:25 Exit To The West

4:00 Knockraha Boss

4:30 Jan Maat

5:00 Something Sweet

5:30 Knockmoylan

CURRAGH (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

1:25 Van Gogh (nap)

2:00 Angel Palm

2:30 Breakfast Club

3:05 Dearg Jazz

3:40 Unknown Pleasures

4:15 Order Of Australia (nb)

4:50 Kastasa

5:20 Lady Savannah

Next Best

1:25 Swift Flight

2:00 No Speak Alexander

2:30 My Laureate

3:05 Omakase

3:40 Fictitious Lady

4:15 Mirann

4:50 Traisha

5:20 Amarantha