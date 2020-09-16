A Step Too Far digs exceptionally deep to keep winning run going

After getting 8lbs for each of her four previous wins, A Step Too Far could have been forgiven for coming up short in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Handicap, but Kieran Cotter’s filly dug exceptionally deep to continue her winning run.

It was another fine ride by Adam Farragher, whose star is very much on the rise.

Of his filly’s five in a row, Cotter joked: “Not even the great Kerry team did that. It’s unbelievable. We thought we were near the bottom of the well today, but she ground it out. Adam, in fairness, gave her a brilliant ride. She relaxed under him a little bit and when they came to her, they actually headed her, but he didn’t go for everything.”

Colin Keane is steadily closing in on leader Shane Foley in the jockeys’ title race, and his cause was helped by a double on this card.

The first leg came aboard Breakfast Club, who made a winning debut for Denis Hogan in the Fermoy Handicap. A £200,000 breeze-up horse in 2019, he cost just 7,500 guineas in last month’s Tattersalls Horses in Training Sales and has already proven to be a shrewd purchase for James McAuley. It was straightforward for Keane as he bided his time before quickening through a gap late on to win with considerable ease.

Keane doubled up aboard the Noel Meade-trained Curious Bride in the first division of the Racing Again September 29 Handicap. As with the two previous winners on the round track, this winner made all and comfortably held her rivals. She has the scope to jump a hurdle and that is likely to be her future.

Malaysian built on a promising debut with a narrow victory in the Watergrasshill Median Auction Maiden. Tom Madden set out to make all aboard Jessica Harrington’s filly, eased his mount some five lengths clear in the straight but was all out to hold the well-regarded Belmont Avenue.

“We liked her at home,” said Madden. “She’s one of the horses all the lads in the yard own, so there was pressure on today. She had a good run in Gowran on very heavy ground, but it was nice ground today and she knew her job out in front. She’ll be a fine three-year-old.”

Andy Slattery Snr and Jnr notched their second winner of the week and third of the month when No Patience got his nose in front in the corkracecourse.ie Nursery which opened proceedings.

Balmari, a consistent sort on the all-weather late last year, got off the mark on his second time on the turf when taking the Mallow Maiden in good style. Ronan Whelan, riding for Michael Halford, brought his mount through late and he won going away.

A return to good ground worked the oracle for McCabe, who ran away with the Mitchelstown Handicap for Jim Bolger and Kevin Manning. Part-owned by Dave Beirne, who won an All-Ireland with Wexford in 1968, the gelding went to the front early and found plenty to secure a first success. Winning connections were just denied a double when Auma was touched off by topweight Universal Focus in a good finish to the finale, the second division of the Racing Again September 29 Handicap. Billy Lee had to be at his strongest to get his mount across the line ahead of his persistent challenger, with Miss Louise flying down the outside to be beaten just two heads.

Universal Focus was the third winner of the week for trainer Ross O’Sullivan, who saddled Longbourn to win on the Flat at Tipperary on Tuesday and Benefit Run to win a handicap chase on Monday at Sligo.