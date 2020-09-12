Leopardstown Tips: Aidan O’Brien’s Peaceful can go the extra mile for victory

Peaceful can give trainer Aidan O’Brien a third win in the last five runnings of the Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes, one of the Group 1 features on the first day of Champions Weekend.
This does not look the strongest of races and he can prove too strong for Cadillac.
2:00 More Beautiful
2:35 Mirann (nb)
3:10 Peaceful (nap)
3:40 Fernando Vichi
4:10 Ghaiyyath
4:45 Century Dream
5:15 Tiger Moth
5:50 Bopedro
2:00 Monday
2:35 Buildmeupbuttercup
3:10 Albigna
3:40 Cadillac
4:10 Sottsass
4:45 Ancient Spirit
5:15 Buckhurst
5:50 Music To My Ears