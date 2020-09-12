Leopardstown Tips: Aidan O’Brien’s Peaceful can go the extra mile for victory

Peaceful can give trainer Aidan O’Brien a third win in the last five runnings of the Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes, one of the Group 1 features on the first day of Champions Weekend.

A useful sort last season, she made an impressive return to action winning the Irish 1000 Guineas and beating Fancy Blue and a host of today’s rivals in the process.

On her only other start this season she finished third, beaten just a neck, behind Fancy Blue in the Prix de Diane, though she could be considered a touch unlucky on that occasion.

The return to a mile should suit her more than it will Fancy Blue who, to her credit, has done little wrong in her five outings to date.

Adaptable regarding ground, Peaceful can get straight back to winning ways at the expense of her old foe. At a much bigger price, New York Girl could also go well.

Conditions at Leopardstown are ideal for Ghaiyyath to produce his best and Charlie Appleby’s brilliant entire can complete his nap hand for the season with victory in the Group 1 Irish Champion Stakes.

Winner of nine of his 12 outings to date, all of his best form is on good or better ground, and his heaviest defeat came in last season’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on heavy ground.

He has improved since then and won all four outings in 2020, including beating one of today’s rivals, Magical, in the Group 1 Juddmonte International at York on his most recent outing.

His ability to take his rivals out of their comfort zone early and maintain that gallop all the way to the line has earned him his mark of 130 and he can confirm recent form with Magical.

A greater danger may come from Sottsass, who finished third in last year’s Arc. The French raider has plenty of high-class form at this trip and ground, including when beating Persian King in last season’s Prix du Jockey Club, and he can chase the selection home.

Mirann can carry top weight to victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Petingo Handicap.

On her seasonal and stable debut, Johnny Murtagh’s gelding was an impressive winner and was a shade unlucky not to follow up when runner-up over a mile and six.

He didn’t have the clearest of runs that day and his effort petered out in the final furlong, suggesting he was just at the upper limit of his stamina. The drop back to just shy of a mile and a half is a big help and, easily forgiven for being beaten trying to come from off the pace at Dundalk last time, he can bounce back.

The Group 2 KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes is a competitive looking heat, but Fernando Vichi looked a smart sort in both outing and can follow up his course and distance success.

Last time out, despite being green he quickened under pressure to win with a considerable amount in hand and should be much better for the run.

This does not look the strongest of races and he can prove too strong for Cadillac.

LEOPARDSTOWN (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

2:00 More Beautiful

2:35 Mirann (nb)

3:10 Peaceful (nap)

3:40 Fernando Vichi

4:10 Ghaiyyath

4:45 Century Dream

5:15 Tiger Moth

5:50 Bopedro

Next best

2:00 Monday

2:35 Buildmeupbuttercup

3:10 Albigna

3:40 Cadillac

4:10 Sottsass

4:45 Ancient Spirit

5:15 Buckhurst

5:50 Music To My Ears