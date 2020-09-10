Navan double completes terrific day for Joseph O'Brien

The O’Brien double had been initiated when 94-rated Dense Star belatedly opened her account, at the seventh attempt, in the opening Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction 2-yo Maiden.
Tammany Hall and Billy Lee (left) wins the Premier Nursery from Tar Heel. Picture: Healy Racing

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 21:40 PM
John Ryan

On a day when he won the Group 2 Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster with rapidly improving filly Pista, Joseph O’Brien also took the training honours in Navan, delivering a double with favourites Dense Star and Baron Samedi.

Three-year-old Baron Samedi, ridden by Donegal teenager Dylan Browne McMonagle, completed a notable hat-trick with another facile success in the Market Square Handicap.

A runaway winner in Down Royal last week, this Harbour Watch gelding was 13lb. “well-in”, having been raised a whopping 19lb. by the handcapper, and delivered again in style, travelling sweetly before forging clear to slam Lord Park by four and three-quarter lengths.

Brendan Powell, representing O’Brien, said: “He was almost a stone well-in and won well. Dylan said that he travelled better today and that he has one kick, that, when you give him a flick, he takes off. That should help him stay any trip, beyond a mile and a quarter. A fine, big horse, he has scope for more improvement.”

The O’Brien double had been initiated when 94-rated Dense Star belatedly opened her account, at the seventh attempt, in the opening Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction 2-y0 Maiden.

Ridden by talented apprentice, Mikey Sheehy, the Starspangledbanner filly bolted-up by six lengths, prompting Powell to comment: “She has some very good form and it’s great that she got her head in front. Mikey said she travelled great, picked-up and put it to bed quickly. She’s not the biggest, but she’s tough and that’s the best ground she’s run on for a while.”

The featured Irish Stallion Farms Premier Nursery went to the Charles O’Brien-trained Tammany Hall who came form last to first under Billy Lee to deny favourite Tar Heel by a half-length.

Lee explained: “He missed the kick, so I had to change my plan. I knew he’d come home well and, to be fair to him, he picked up well when we met the rising ground.”

