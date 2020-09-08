Galway and Punchestown Tips: Ideal opportunity for Lugnaquilla to shed maiden status

Lugnaquilla can get off the mark in the Sean Cleary Memorial Fillies’ Maiden, the final race on today’s Flat programme in Galway.

Donnacha O’Brien’s filly was an eye-catching fourth behind Ennistymon on debut and off a 71-day break ran as well as could be expected when runner-up to Shamiyna. She is entitled to be considerably better for that run, has been given almost three weeks to overcome those exertions, and today’s race looks an ideal opportunity to shed her maiden status.

Zero Turn caught the eye when only one place and half a length behind Lugnaquilla at Killarney. As that was her first outing, she is sure to be better for the experience, and being 3lbs better off with the runner-up will help. However, Lugnaquilla looked in need of that outing, wasn’t given a hard time, and can improve enough from it to hold Zero Turn at bay once more.

The listed Ardilaun Hotel Oyster Stakes is the feature in Galway and Ennistymon can use the opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Aidan O’Brien’s filly was not at her best last time nor was she in the Irish Oaks, but the Epsom Oaks runner-up enjoys a significant drop in grade this time and can make the most of it. Yaxeni finished in front of the selection last time but has a tough draw now and may struggle to confirm the form over this shorter trip.

The National Hunt actions is in Punchestown, and Dewcup can make a winning start over hurdles in the Lemongrass Fusion Citywest & Naas Maiden Hurdle.

Winner of two bumpers, including one at this track, Ted Walsh’s horse had two runs on the level this summer and both stand out as fine efforts. On the first of them, he ran the now 94-rated Danger Money to half a length, but was no match for Barrington Court, who runs in the listed Oyster Stakes this afternoon at Galway, when a well-beaten second last time.

Full sister Minnie Dahill won a maiden hurdle for the same connections and he can follow suit. Charcor, a talented sort on the level, can give him most to think about.

GALWAY

Tommy Lyons

4:00 Kyprios

4:35 Dance Jupiter

5:05 Acari

5:35 Royal Blend

6:05 Billyfairplay

6:35 Ennistymon

7:05 Grace To Grace

7:35 Lugnaquilla (nap)

Next best

4:00 Flying Visit

4:35 Teed Up

5:05 Ideal Pal

5:35 Malaysian

6:05 Autumn Mist

6:35 Yaxeni

7:05 Son Of Hypnos

7:35 Zero Turn

PUNCHESTOWN

Tommy Lyons

1:20 Dawn Over Owning

1:55 Ruaille Buaille

2:30 Dewcup (nb)

3:05 Robinnia

3:40 Razoul

4:15 Gelee Blanche

4:50 Wearapinkribbon

Next best

1:20 Cardinal Rule

1:55 Bioverdia

2:30 Charcor

3:05 Clondaw Bertie

3:40 Humaniste

4:15 Mighty Meggsie

4:50 Sin A Bhfuil