Irish report: Poseidon eases to smooth win

Charles Byrnes’ runner only had to be ridden out to get on top with a length and a quarter to spare
Crazywork De Vassy and Darragh O’Keeffe jump the last on the way to winning the Kelly Foley O’Connor Pyne Handicap Chase. P icture: Healy Racing

Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 21:35 PM
Tommy Lyons

Poseidon ran out a relatively comfortable winner of the featured GMHD Hurdle at a stormy Killarney yesterday evening. Charles Byrnes’ runner arrived on the back of a good effort at the Galway Races, where he ran a fine race without being a match for the useful Nibblers Charm.

In conditions that suited, Cathal Landers was able to take his time aboard the 7-2 favourite. He moved to make his challenge to fellow son of Born To Sea, Born By The Sea, after the last and only had to be ridden out to get on top with a length and a quarter to spare.

“I’m delighted for the owner (Martin White) who has been a loyal supporter through thick and thin and it was a nice pot to win,” said Byrnes. “He had a great run in Galway and that race looked a good race on the day and he carried on from there.

“There is a similar race in Listowel over two miles and he loved today’s ground today. It has taken him a long time to find a decent level and, overall, he had been disappointing as he cost plenty in Newmarket. He’ll jump a fence in time, but the Listowel Hurdle will be the plan now.”

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend took the first two races and Mullins the finale to record a treble on the card. Jon Snow set the ball rolling taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Hurdle, though it was not without its anxious moments.

A little reluctant early, he sat third most of the way but made a bad mistake at the fourth-last. To his credit he recovered quickly and ultimately proved to be in a different league to his rivals.

Townend brought his tally for the fortnight to eight when Buildmeupbuttercup earned a long overdue return to the winner’s enclosure with victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Hurdle. The race was marred by the fatal fall of Penny Out, who was upsides when falling at the second-last.

Patrick Mullins took over to complete the Mullins treble, which he did aboard Purple Mountain in the Beaufort Golf Club Bumper. The filly, off the track since December, moved well to challenge early in the straight and thereafter was always doing enough to hold promising newcomer Colonel Mustard.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Anything Will Do made a bright start to his chasing career by taking the Kelly Brothers Farm Modernisation Beginners’ Chase. JJ Slevin brought his mount through to challenge at the final fence, and he pulled away late on to beat rank outsider Do Ya Feel Lucky.

Crazywork De Vassy was still in front when falling two out in a handicap chase at Kilbeggan earlier this month but made amends with a wide-margin victory in the Kelly Foley O’Connor Pyne Handicap Chase. Darragh O’Keeffe, who is enjoying a fine run, was on board Michael McDonagh’s horse once more and he made every yard of the running and pulled clear late on for a 20-length victory from Railway Muice.

In Leopardstown, where conditions were heavy, Roca Roma bounced back to winning ways with a fine effort in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Handicap.

In the earlier maidens, Joseph O’Brien introduced an exciting filly in the shape of Earth Strike. The half-sister to Order Of St George came late and fast to win the opening race, the fillies’ maiden, in deeply impressive fashion.

